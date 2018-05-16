Yolo Rum Gold Takes Double Gold at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

"I guess these medals show that master rum blender Don Pancho Fernandez knows what he's doing," said Yolo Rum founder Philip Guerin. "But, seriously, Yolo Rum is a tremendous value considering it is a highly decorated boutique spirit. It seems like the more prestigious the competition, the higher we place."

Held in early spring at the Hotel Nikko, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the premier events of its kind, attracting entrants and attendees from all over the world. This year, over two thousand entrants participated in a variety of spirits categories. Ranked as one of the top cocktail festivals in America, SFWSC judges come from the ranks of top food and beverage buyers, writers, columnists, beverage directors, and sommeliers. This year marks the eighteenth anniversary of the competition.

Continuing an impressive, award-winning run at industry expositions and competitions, this win puts Yolo Rum's international medal count at 21. Yolo Rum has also received multiple wins from the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, and taken home more gold medals at the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival. Now they add two more medals to their crowded trophy case.

At the heart of the Yolo Rum operation is master distiller Francisco "Don Pancho" Fernandez. Born in Cuba and operating out of the Republic of Panama, Don Pancho is the world's most-respected and honored ronero (that's "rum blender," for the layman). The recipient of hundreds of awards, Francisco "Don Pancho" Fernandez is acclaimed worldwide as the ultimate practitioner of his craft and recognized as a man who elevates the trade of rum making to high art. Yolo Rums are gluten free, with no added sugar or molasses and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and the company produces its products using revolutionary environmentally sustainable processes. Offering boutique quality at exceptional value, Yolo Rum is the ideal synthesis of ancient crafts and modern tastes.

