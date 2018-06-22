Yolo Rum Sells Equity Shares on Wefunder, for Crowdfund

The crowdfund campaign will go live to the public, Wednesday, June 20th on the Wefunder platform. Wefunder's website says that, "Wefunder is a crowdfunding service which connects startups with investors online." There will be a limited amount of Yolo Rum shares authorized for sale.

Yolo Rum is a Denver based company that sells some of the world's highest quality rum, made in Panama. Yolo Rum is a premium, gluten free, sugar free rum. Yolo Rum Gold, a ten year aged rum and Yolo Rum Silver, are both crafted by master distiller and blender, Cuban born legend, Don Pancho Fernandez.

Yolo Rum has earned twenty one international awards, and recently secured paramount distribution relationships with Mexcor and New Age Beverage Corporation.

To invest in Yolo Rum, go to:

https://wefunder.com/yolo.rum.llc

Questions? Contact:

invest@yolorum.com

(855) 965-6786 (YOLO-RUM)

