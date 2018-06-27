Yolo Rum Trademark Issued After 5 1/2 Year Process

DENVER and WASHINGTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the Yolo Rum trademark, 5 1/2 years after it was filed in December 2012. At that time several other companies unknowingly filed for an intent to use the Yolo trademark, when Yolo Rum had already been using the trademark in commerce. "All these a...applicants created a real 'log jam' for our trademark," says, Philip Guerin, founder of Yolo Rum. After a lengthy and detailed description of the all the challenges, just to obtain the trademark, Guerin's summation is, "I wish they all had just Googled, Yolo Rum, back then. It could have really prevented wasted resources and time."
Sounding like a true entrepreneur, Guerin confidently states, "Our Yolo Rum trademark was worth the fight, it is an incredible piece of IP (intellectual property), to add to our collection. We have the premier, rapidly emerging brand in the market and the best rum, too."
Yolo Rum is a premium rum made in Panama by the most famous rum blender in the World, Don Pancho Fernandez, and has won 21 international awards. Yolo Rum is sugar free and gluten free, appealing to a growing health-conscious alcohol market.
News of the trademark, follows in line with a very noteworthy and ambitious agenda, which includes; major distribution expansion, and a crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.
"We want to be the first major spirit brand that is 'Democracy Powered'. Invest your money, and more importantly your talent, to our movement!" Guerin boldly says.
For more information on the limited amount of share available for sale visit: wefunder.com/yolorumllc
Questions? Contact:
invest@yolorum.com
(855) 965-6786 (YOLO-RUM)
