Yolo Rum Trademark Issued After 5 1/2 Year Process

Sounding like a true entrepreneur, Guerin confidently states, "Our Yolo Rum trademark was worth the fight, it is an incredible piece of IP (intellectual property), to add to our collection. We have the premier, rapidly emerging brand in the market and the best rum, too."

Yolo Rum is a premium rum made in Panama by the most famous rum blender in the World, Don Pancho Fernandez, and has won 21 international awards. Yolo Rum is sugar free and gluten free, appealing to a growing health-conscious alcohol market.

News of the trademark, follows in line with a very noteworthy and ambitious agenda, which includes; major distribution expansion, and a crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.

"We want to be the first major spirit brand that is 'Democracy Powered'. Invest your money, and more importantly your talent, to our movement!" Guerin boldly says.

For more information on the limited amount of share available for sale visit: wefunder.com/yolorumllc

Questions? Contact:

invest@yolorum.com

(855) 965-6786 (YOLO-RUM)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yolo-rum-trademark-issued-after-5-12-year-process-300672953.html

SOURCE Yolo Rum

Related Links

http://www.yolorum.com

