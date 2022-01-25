YoloLiv Releases the 2022 Live Selling White Paper on How Live Selling Transforms Online Shopping in the Post-COVID Era

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25th, Tuesday, YoloLiv released its 2022 Live Selling White Paper, outlining how live selling will accelerate digital eCommerce transformation globally.

The white paper articulates the marketing opportunities for retailers and influencers in 2022, in terms of using live selling as an effective way to boost sales and grow their business. The white paper also covers the development of live selling, key takeaways from Chinese live selling marketing, analysis of the current live selling platforms & interface, and practical strategies & instructions for beginners to want to sell live, etc.

Located in Hangzhou/China, the headquarter city of Alibaba, YoloLiv is a leading tech startup dedicated to the live streaming hardware, software, enterprise applications, with the mission to make professional live streams accessible for everyone. As the top live streaming brand, YoloLiv aims to shape the future of live video by building and perfecting an ecosystem with hardware, software, service and solution.

"YoloLiv is on the mission to build the next-generation live streaming tools. That means we are always the pioneer in the live streaming industry, and we believe that live selling could be the future of retail, and will lead the social selling revolution in 2022," said Frank Zhu, head of sales & marketing at YoloLiv. "By focusing on live selling solutions and upgrading our product feature - YoloLiv will work with industry partners to make this vision for live selling a reality, help millions of small businesses grow with live video"

Live Selling The Future of Retail - 2022 YoloLiv White Paper outlines key trends for next-generation mobile communications, including:

Live Selling

What exactly is live selling

What we can learn from China

Why sell live

Which product and audiences

Live selling platforms

Basic Live Selling Interface Components

Get Started

Entry / intermediate / professional level live selling gear

Setup your live selling Studio

Team & host

Content tips

Overlays & graphics

Chroma key

Get Viewers

How to promote your live selling event

How to sell more products

Stream globally

The Future

Why the next big thing in retail

What's next for live selling

Check List

Before you go live

When you go live

After you go live

About YoloLiv

YoloLiv is a professional live streaming solutions provider dedicated to providing simple, reliable and cutting-edge products and services to deliver new and innovative ways of live streaming. For more information, please visit www.yololiv.com

To keep up to date with our product updates & latest features, please follow us on:

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YoloLivTech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnJNgNNlDLaCiOkfSz_pgMg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yololiv/mycompany/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yololivtech/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YoloLivTech

SOURCE YoloLiv Tech