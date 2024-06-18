YolTech and KACTUS Join Forces to Propel Innovative DNA editing system in Greater China

Strategic Partnership to Advance Gene Editing Technologies in Biomedical Applications

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YolTech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in mRNA-LNP delivery for in vivo gene editing therapies, has partnered with KACTUS, a leading developer serving the biopharmaceutical industry, to advance the commercialization of YolTech's proprietary DNA editor, YolCas12TM, in Greater China. Under this agreement, KACTUS gains exclusive rights for the production and sale of YolCas12TM.

YolCas12TM represents a breakthrough in molecular-level targeted modifications, offering unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. This technology holds tremendous potential for diverse applications, including gene therapy and biomedical research which has been validated by multiple collaborative companies. Currently, TolTech has applied this editor to enter the clinical trial stage.

"We are excited to announce this collaboration with KACTUS, which underscores our leadership in genetic innovation," said Dr. Yuxuan Wu, Founder and CEO of YolTech. "This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing in vivo gene editing and our dedication to improving patient outcomes."

Mr. Gang Wang, Founder and CEO of KACTUS, added, " We are excited to integrate YolTech's leading gene editing tools with KACTUS's commercial capabilities, enhancing accessibility to advanced therapies."

About YolTech

YolTech Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapies leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. The company has built a leading high-throughput evolution platform and innovative LNP delivery system. YolTech possesses a strong capability for novel Cas and base editor discovery, as well as exceptional in-house LNP production capacity for GMP manufacturing. It holds independent intellectual property rights and core patent protection globally. The company has created a pipeline of 10 genetic medicines focusing on cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, as well as more common and rare diseases. Clinical trial clearance has been received for its leading asset in March 2024.

About KACTUS

KACTUS is a biotech company that specializes in providing high-purity, high-activity, recombinant protein and enzyme products for a range of fields including antibody drug discovery, immunotherapy, gene editing, and mRNA therapeutics. The mission is to provide first-to-market recombinant protein and enzymes to accelerate novel biopharma and diagnostic breakthroughs.

