YolTech Therapeutics to Participate in 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YolTech Therapeutics, a trailblazing biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene editing, is delighted to announce its participation in 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean. The event will take place from April 9th to 11th, 2024, at the esteemed Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, situated at Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM, Italy.

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean stands as the premier conference uniting the ATMP (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products) community from Europe and beyond. Covering an extensive array of commercialization topics spanning market access, regulatory issues, manufacturing, and financing within the sector, this program boasts expert-led panels, extensive one-on-one partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, and over 60 dedicated presentations by leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the space.

YolTech is poised to make a significant impact at this event, showcasing its pioneering advancements in in vivo gene editing technology and innovative LNP delivery. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and scientific excellence, YolTech is dedicated to leveraging gene editing to develop transformative therapies for patients worldwide.

Founder and CEO Dr. Yuxuan Wu and Vice President of Business Development & Investor Relations Colin Lin will represent YolTech at the conference. They eagerly anticipate engaging with industry leaders, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations to drive advancements in the field of cell and gene therapy.

Join YolTech at 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean to explore the forefront of gene editing and witness firsthand the transformative potential it holds for the future of medicine. To schedule a meeting, please register on the CGMed website.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with YolTech Therapeutics' representatives at the event, please contact:

Colin LIN

Business Development & Investor Relations

[email protected]

+86 180 2100 7750

About YolTech

YolTech Therapeutics is a pioneering gene editing company dedicated to develop a robust gene editing medicines to treat patients with serious diseases, which has built leading high-throughput evolution platform and innovative LNP deliver system. It possesses strong capability of novel Cas and base editor discovery and exceptional in-house LNP production capacity for GMP manufactory, with independent intellectual property rights and core patent protection globally. It has created a pipeline with 10+ genetic medicines focusing on cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases as well as more common and rare diseases. Clinical trial clearance has been received for its leading in vivo gene editing asset YOLT-201 in March 2024.

For more information, please visit: www.yoltx.com or follow YolTech on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yoltech-therapeutics/

