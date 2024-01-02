YolTech Therapeutics to Present and Unveil Major Progress at Biotech Showcase 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YolTech Therapeutics, a biotech company developing in vivo gene editing therapies to treat rare genetic diseases, recently announced that it will present an overview of its technology and provide corporate updates on key programs at Biotech Showcase, taking place January 8-10, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

YolTech invites partners, investors, and stakeholders to join the session at the Biotech Showcase 2024 to gain a deeper understanding of the company's breakthroughs. Our management will also be available for one-on-one meetings in this event throughout JPM Week 2024.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Time: 11:15 AM PT
Location: Hilton San Francisco - Union Square , San Francisco, CA
Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Registered attendees may attend the presentation in-person or view it via webcast through the Biotech Showcase platform. To schedule a meeting, please register on the Biotech Showcase website.

About YolTech 

YolTech Therapeutics is a pioneering gene editing company dedicated to develop a robust gene editing medicines to treat patients with serious diseases, which has built leading high-throughput evolution platform and innovative LNP deliver system. It possesses strong capability of novel Cas and base editor discovery and exceptional in-house LNP production capacity for GMP manufactory, with independent intellectual property rights and core patent protection globally. It has created a pipeline with 10+ genetic medicines focusing on cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases as well as more common and rare diseases. IND application of leading in vivo gene editing asset YOLT-201, has been accepted by NMPA in Dec 2023 and an IIT is ongoing with first patient dosed for the treatment of hereditary ATTR-CM.

For more information, please visit: www.yoltx.com or follow YolTech on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/yoltech-therapeutics/.

Contacts

Colin LIN
Business Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]
+86 180 2100 7750

