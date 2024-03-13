YolTech Therapeutics to Showcase Breakthroughs in in vivo Gene Editing at TIDES Asia 2024

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YolTech Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering in in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced participation in TIDES Asia 2024, March 19th to 21st, 2024, at the Westin Miyako Kyoto in Kyoto, Japan.

TIDES Asia, a conference in Asia that brings together discovery, clinical, delivery and CMC/manufacturing experts developing therapeutics/vaccines using modalities of Oligonucleotides, Peptides, mRNA and Genome Editing. Attendees from US, Europe and Asia come together to share scientific strategies and common challenges to help accelerate new molecules to market.

YolTech Therapeutics' representatives will bring latest advancements in in vivo gene editing technology and innovative LNP deliver system during the conference. Sincerely invites partners, investors, and stakeholders to join the session at TIDES Asia 2024 to share views of our breakthroughs.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Time: 1:30pm -2:00pm JST

Location: The Westin Miyako Kyoto - Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, Japan

Track: Track 1

About YolTech

YolTech Therapeutics is a pioneering gene editing company dedicated to develop a robust gene editing medicines to treat patients with serious diseases, which has built leading high-throughput evolution platform and innovative LNP deliver system. It possesses strong capability of novel Cas and base editor discovery and exceptional in-house LNP production capacity for GMP manufactory, with independent intellectual property rights and core patent protection globally. It has created a pipeline with 10+ genetic medicines focusing on cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases as well as more common and rare diseases. Clinical trial clearance has been received for its leading in vivo gene editing asset YOLT-201 in March 2024.

For more information, please visit: www.yoltx.com or follow YolTech on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/yoltech-therapeutics/

CONTACT: Wei Lu, [email protected]

