Yonas & Phillabaum Continues 2026 Support for American Homeland Community Foundation (AHTCF)

Yonas & Phillabaum LLC reaffirms commitment to community through support of local Ohio based organization.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Homeland Title Community Foundation (AHTCF), with Yonas and Phillabaum, LLC serving as a close partner, continues its commitment to empowering non-profits and community groups in Cincinnati, Ohio. The foundation organizes events that provide direct donations to local charities while leveraging its platform to market these organizations to a wider audience. In response to current community needs, the AHTCF is intensifying its efforts to support vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly.

"By creating events involving multiple organizations, we maximize awareness, reach and profit potential for each non-profit involved." said John Yonas, Managing Member Attorney at Yonas & Phillabaum. "When we partner with an organization they benefit from our resources, allowing them to continue doing what they do best." The foundation is actively seeking monetary donations for organizations in local areas that serve the elderly, noting that many can maximize these contributions through partnerships with other groups like the Free Store Foodbank. For information on how to contribute or to find drop-off locations for non-perishable items, please visit https://ahtcf.org/contact-us/ .

Ongoing Partnership and Community Engagement

For 2026, Yonas and Phillabaum remains a key partner for the AHTCF, managing essential legal and administrative functions. This support allows participating non-profit partners to concentrate on critical aspects such as ticket sales and promotion for the 4–6 major events the foundation organizes annually. This foundational partnership ensures the seamless operation of initiatives designed to benefit the community.

A cornerstone AHTCF's recurring event from last year was the " 25 Days of Giving " campaign. During their most recent campaign, Day 24 highlighted Talbert House, a Cincinnati-based non-profit dedicated to mental health and housing assistance. The foundation provided physical goods, specifically towels, to support Talbert House's mission. Beyond direct donations, the AHTCF is facilitating broader community support. Drop-off locations for non-perishable food and toiletry items remained available in various counties. Individuals planning to donate physical goods are encouraged to call ahead to confirm access, as hours may be subject to change. Some of the most requested items include:

Any toiletry items

Meals that require only water

Ready to Heat Complete Meals

Fruit Cups & Sauces

Oatmeal

Snack nuts & Dried Fruits

Socks

Foundational Leadership in Cincinnati Ohio

The American Homeland Title Community Foundation was originally established by John Yonas, owner and lead attorney at Yonas and Phillabaum. His dual role ensures that the law firm's expertise in real estate, esoteric trusts , business, and taxation directly informs the foundation's operational strategies and community impact. This integrated approach strengthens the foundation's ability to serve its mission effectively. The firm is committed to providing practical legal guidance to individuals and families navigating real-world legal challenges, with a focus on client education and advocacy and can be reviewed here https://ypattorneys.com/

Yonas & Phillabaum LLC is a full-service law firm dedicated to serving real people facing real-world legal challenges. The firm provides experienced representation in criminal defense and OVI cases, esoteric trusts and estate planning, family law, personal injury, probate, and real estate law. Committed to both strong advocacy and client education, the attorneys work diligently to protect clients' rights while ensuring they feel informed and empowered throughout every stage of the legal process. Yonas & Phillabaum LLC strives to build lasting relationships with clients, serving as a trusted legal partner for today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities and can be reached at 513-427-6100 and https://ypattorneys.com/.

SOURCE Yonas and Phillabaum, LLC