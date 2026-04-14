Yonder Travel Insurance Reports 50% Sales Surge as Travelers Navigate Ongoing Geopolitical Conflict

Continued global volatility drives travelers to seek comprehensive safeguards against airline instability and future disruptions.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ongoing conflict in the Middle East fuels global volatility, Yonder Travel Insurance reports a 50% increase in sales and a staggering 95% spike in quotes for 'Cancel for Any Reason' (CFAR) coverage. This data shows travelers are securing trips regardless of proximity to conflict, recognizing insurance as a vital tool against rising travel costs and airline instability beyond cancellation protection alone.

Why "Cancel for Any Reason" is the New Travel Essential

Infographic from Yonder Travel Insurance reports an increase in sales and Cancel for Any Reason coverage from travelers protecting their trips.

Yonder Travel Insurance saw a 95% increase in CFAR quotes, highlighting a shift in how travelers are protecting their trips. Because standard travel insurance excludes "fear of travel" and "war", many travelers feel vulnerable. CFAR coverage is the only benefit that allows a traveler to cancel a trip simply because they no longer feel safe, regardless of whether a conflict is officially declared or a destination is directly impacted.

"In today's unpredictable world, the most critical part of your planning happens in the first 21 days of making your first booking or deposit. If you wait until the last minute, you lose the ability to add CFAR coverage for your trip," explains Terry Boynton, President of Yonder Travel Insurance.

The Value of Insurance in an Ongoing Conflict

Even though the current war is now a "known event" and generally excluded, travel insurance remains essential for the secondary risks that follow. The conflict has already contributed to airline financial instability and bankruptcies, making "Travel Supplier Bankruptcy" coverage a priority for savvy bookers.

"Don't let today's headlines distract you from protecting your future travel. By locking in a policy now for late 2026 or early 2027 trips, you're ensuring that if a completely different, unforeseen disruption arises between now and your departure, you already have a shield in place that latecomers won't have," says Boynton.

Beyond Cancellation: Real-Time Assistance

Yonder experts are seeing travelers move away from "one-size-fits-all" airline plans in favor of comprehensive policies that offer a lifeline during the trip. With shifting flight paths and labor pressures causing massive disruptions, the focus has shifted to mid-trip support.

"I recommend prioritizing plans with at least $1,000+ in travel delay benefits to account for the surging costs of disruptions," advises Boynton. "Beyond financial limits, your most critical asset is the insurer's 24/7 emergency assistance team. Saving their number in your phone before departure ensures you have a direct line to experts who can navigate real-time security or medical crises the moment they occur."

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

Contact:

Meagan Palmer, Marketing Director

(952-358-6459)

[email protected]

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance