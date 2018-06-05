Yonder Travel Insurance Update: Guatemala Airport Closed Following Eruption of Volcán De Fuego

Those who purchased a plan prior to the eruption may be covered for the nonrefundable trip expenses they insured if common carrier services (flights, cruises, etc.) are halted for an extended period of time.

Similarly, you also may be covered if your hotels, resorts and rental properties are deemed uninhabitable due to the volcano.

Those who are seeking insurance for a trip to Guatemala will not be eligible for coverage related to losses from El Fuego. However, travelers may still be eligible for "Cancel for Any Reason" coverage.

This optional benefit gives travelers the opportunity to cancel for any reason at all. However, this coverage is only available if you purchase your travel insurance policy within 10-21 days of your initial trip deposit and only provides coverage for 50-75% of your insured trip cost.

Yonder Travel Insurance encourages policyholders and travelers interested in learning more about coverage to visit their website.

Yonder Travel Insurance recommends travel insurance policies from the United States' top providers based on the type of traveler you are. Travel insurance isn't one-size-fits-all and our experts have poured over hundreds of policies to provide the best travel insurance recommendation. Run a quick quote and compare travel insurance policies for your next trip on our website.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yonder-travel-insurance-update-guatemala-airport-closed-following-eruption-of-volcan-de-fuego-300660432.html

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance

Related Links

http://www.insureyonder.com

