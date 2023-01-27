Yonsei University Hosts the Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum (GEEF) 2023 to Tackle and Resolve Global Crisis

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonsei University(President Seoung Hwan Suh) is hosting its 5th Global Engagement & Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development (GEEF2023) with the theme of "Turning Point: From Crisis to Opportunity" from Thursday, February 2nd to Friday, February 3rd.

GEEF 2023 Poster

This year's forum will gather distinguished guests from around the world, including Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations; Heinz Fischer, Former President of the Republic of Austria; Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN; Graça Machel, Deputy Chair of The Elders & Former First Lady of South Africa; Iván Duque Márquez, Former President of the Republic of Colombia; Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea; Kyung-wha Kang, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea; Hyung Suk Kim, Emeritus Professor of Yonsei University; Premalal Jayasekara, State Minister of the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Aviation of Sri Lanka; Rick MAHE, Minister of Health of Vanuatu; and Dr. Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor, Vice Chancellor of the University of Malaya.

Marking its 5th year, the Global Engagement & Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development strives to create a common understanding of impending issues confronted by the international community and search for resolutions by sharing knowledge and expertise across diverse sectors.

In GEEF 2023, keynote speeches are to be delivered by Graça Machel, Deputy Chair of The Elders, and Iván Duque Márquez, former president of the Republic of Colombia. More than 20 sessions are also prepared to bring about vibrant discussions on possible resolutions for sustainability in diverse topics including 'Digital Health,' 'Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases,' 'Smart Cities,' 'Future of Higher Education,' 'Climate Crisis,' 'Social Innovation,' and 'Outlook on Decarbonization.'

Additionally, unconventional sessions such as the Special Session on Poet Yoon Dong-Ju, Yonsei Young Star Session, and Special Talks with Artists will promote and enhance the forum's diversity and inclusion.

President Seoung Hwan Suh remarked, "This year marks the midpoint of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (2015~2030), a timely period to objectively evaluate our progress and advance toward a better goal. This forum will be a turning point to overcome unprecedented global crises and initiate international cooperation."

Chairman Ban Ki-moon expressed, "The Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development (GEEF) has earned worldwide acclaim through its success over the past years. I sincerely invite each individual to take part in the path toward our sustainable future as global citizens."

Anyone who wishes to participate may register online through the GEEF official website (https://www.geef-sd.org) by February 1st, as well as on-venue at Yonsei University Centennial Hall.

This event is co-hosted by the Institute for Global Engagement & Empowerment at Yonsei University, the Ban Ki-Moon Foundation For A Better Future, the Ban Ki-Moon Centre for Global Citizens(Austria), and sponsored by Fleishman Hillard, Botanic Sens, Yonsei University School of Business, KOPRI, the Korea Maritime Institute, 119REO, and Re:harvest.

SOURCE Institute for Global Engagement Empowerment (IGEE)