Yoobi Brings the Magic of Oz to Fans Everywhere with Exclusive Wicked Collaboration Launch

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yoobi , the mission-driven stationery and lifestyle brand that turns everyday supplies into joyful self-expression, announced its newest collaboration inspired by Universal Pictures' highly anticipated film "Wicked: For Good" debuting on November 21st. The new Yoobi + Wicked Collection was designed by Katie Kime and will be available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and Target.com as part of Target's larger "Wicked: For Good" retail experience. The line brings to life the magic, color, and duality of Glinda and Elphaba through two vibrant stationery sets designed to inspire creativity and individuality — all at accessible price points, with items under $20.

Yoobi + Wicked's Glinda Collection – Pink, Sparkle, & Positivity

Perfect for those who believe in the power of kindness and glitter, the Glinda Collection includes:

Pink pencil case with gingham design

Sparkle star-topped pen set

Notepad for bright ideas and affirmations

Three-pack of mini journals

Two spiral journals for dreamers and doers alike

Yoobi + Wicked's Elphaba Collection – Green, Gingham, & Grit

For those who march to the beat of their own drum, the Elphaba Collection celebrates bold individuality with:

Green gingham pencil case

Mini spiral notebook with coordinating pen

Notepad for lists, lyrics, or spells

Three-pack of mini journals

Spiral journal for big goals and fearless notes

"Wicked has always been a story about courage, friendship, and finding your true voice — all values that deeply resonate with Yoobi's mission," said Ido Leffler, co-founder and CEO of Yoobi. "This collaboration invites everyone to express their creativity and individuality — whether they see themselves as a Glinda, an Elphaba, or a bit of both — while helping us continue to make a meaningful impact in classrooms across the U.S."

As with every Yoobi product, for each item purchased, a school supply product is donated to a U.S. classroom in need through Yoobi's long-standing partnership with the Kids In Need Foundation, and will continue to do so for the entirety of the Wicked collection. To date, Yoobi has provided more than 96 million essential school supplies to over 7 million students across the country.

