YOOBIC Named as a Featured Innovator in RETHINK Retail's "AI in the Everyday Store" Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the leading store operations platform for frontline retail teams, is proud to announce its inclusion in the newly published 2025 "AI in the Everyday Store" report by RETHINK Retail, which highlights the transformative role of artificial intelligence in modern brick-and-mortar retail environments.

In collaboration with industry leaders such as Diebold Nixdorf, VusionGroup, and Mars, RETHINK Retail's report explores how AI is shifting from experimental pilots to real-world execution across store operations, from pricing and replenishment to associate tools and store orchestration.

"We believe the future of retail is built on tangible intelligence at the store level, not just back-end analytics but real-time, actionable decisioning that empowers teams on the ground," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "To be named in RETHINK Retail's AI in the Everyday Store report is validation of our technological vision, and also an affirmation of the trust that top retail brands place in us to help them scale AI responsibly and effectively. We're proud to have been early innovators in AI for retail stores and we have some exciting new products coming to market soon that will unlock new levels of retail performance with data-driven insights and actions."

YOOBIC's presence among the report's contributors underscores its reputation as a pioneer in AI innovation for the physical store, helping leading retailers transform their in-store operations for agility, responsiveness, and scale. YOOBIC has been advancing AI capabilities within retail stores for nearly 3 years, with a suite of solutions across learning, tasks, insights, and content creation, guiding teams, accelerating work, and making stores smarter.

The report cites YOOBIC's ability to cut routine tasks by up to 40% for store teams, freeing up associates to focus on high-value customer engagement. It positions YOOBIC as a critical enabler in the report's theme of "empowering the frontline," emphasizing how well-integrated AI tools can bridge the gap between strategy and store-level execution. This reflects growing market recognition that YOOBIC's platform is central to the next wave of "responsive stores" — stores that sense, decide, and act in real time.

As retailers move beyond proof-of-concept toward full-scale deployment of AI, RETHINK's report highlights common points of friction, such as explainability, trust, alignment between systems and teams, and balancing automation with human judgment. YOOBIC's inclusion signals that its solutions are not only on the frontier of AI but also addressing the real-world constraints that store organizations face.

With YOOBIC's platform, retailers are better able to:

Automate and optimize store execution workflows (e.g. task management, store walks, compliance)





Translate real-time data into context-aware insights and performance-boosting actions





Align frontline teams with corporate strategy while preserving autonomy





Embed AI-driven feedback loops to adjust to changing conditions (e.g. demand inventory, sales performance)

As AI adoption accelerates across the retail industry, YOOBIC continues to be an innovator, spearheading that transformation.

You can download the full report here: https://rethink.industries/report/ai-in-retail-report-2025/

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is the leading store operations platform empowering retailers to drive measurable business impact through operational excellence. Our mobile-first solution connects and equips frontline teams with everything they need to execute tasks, communicate, and learn—directly from the sales floor. By digitizing daily operations and simplifying communication and training, YOOBIC helps retailers cut costs, improve compliance, and increase sales performance. Over 350 global retail brands use YOOBIC to boost productivity, reduce operational inefficiencies, and deliver a consistent customer experience at scale. YOOBIC is backed by Insight Partners, Felix Capital, and Highland Europe. Learn more at www.yoobic.com .

About RETHINK Retail & the Report

RETHINK Retail's 2025 "AI in the Everyday Store" report explores how AI is becoming a core infrastructure in physical retail — enabling stores to sense, decide, and act in sync. The report examines key themes including AI-driven pricing and consumer trust, responsible intelligence and explainability, responsive store models, and the transformation of checkout and labor planning.

The report was developed in collaboration with industry leaders including Diebold Nixdorf, VusionGroup, YOOBIC, Mars, and others.

SOURCE YOOBIC