Yoodli Launches Expanded Self-Serve Template Library, Making AI-Powered Enablement and Tool Training Instantly Accessible to Every Organization

New Everboarding and Tool Training templates let any admin go from zero to a live enablement or assessment session within Yoodli in minutes.

SEATTLE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoodli, the AI-powered experiential learning platform, today announced the launch of its self-serve template library, making two of its most impactful use cases, continuous GTM and partner enablement and AI tool assessment, available to every admin out of the box. Starting today, any Yoodli admin can open the template library, select a template, and have a fully structured enablement session or tool training program running in minutes.

Instant Enablement and AI Tool Training have been available in Yoodli for a while. What was missing was a way for any admin to get started without building from scratch. That changes today.

The library launches with two categories of pre-built templates: Everboarding, for ongoing GTM and partner enablement, and Tool Training, for certifying teams on the AI platforms and sales tools they are already using. Before today, both capabilities required building from scratch. Admins had to design session structure, define evaluation criteria, and configure AI personas by hand, or schedule time with the Yoodli team to do it together. Now that work is done. Any organization can open the template library, start from a fully structured foundation, use the AI Tutor to train learners on any platform or tool, and enable users to share their screen to demonstrate real, hands-on understanding, all without writing a single prompt or booking a single meeting.

Everboarding: Continuous Enablement Without the Continuous Build

The Everboarding template category addresses one of the most persistent challenges for GTM and enablement teams: keeping sellers and partners current after every product release, pricing change, and strategic shift. With Everboarding templates, admins connect their own sources, Slack channels, Google Drive, release notes, decks, and the AI-powered training updates as the content does.

Two templates are available at launch: Enable GTM Team and Partner Enablement. Both use an AI Role of Enablement Expert and are designed to replace the manual lift of building a new session each time something changes.

"Enablement teams are stuck in a cycle of rebuilding the same sessions every time something ships. Everboarding templates break that cycle. You connect your sources once. From that point on, the training keeps up with your product, automatically."

— Varun Puri, CEO, Yoodli

Tool Training: Prove Your Team Can Actually Use the Tools

As enterprise adoption of AI tools accelerates, L&D and enablement leaders face a new challenge: demonstrating that their teams can actually use the tools, not just that they sat through onboarding. The Tool Training template category gives organizations a structured learn-and-certify path for the platforms they have already invested in.

Six templates are available at launch:

Claude for Workplace

Putting Copilot to Work

Moving Deals in Salesforce

Getting Comfortable with Hubspot

Increasing Productivity with ChatGPT

Custom Assessment, for any platform not covered by an existing template

Each Tool Training template includes a structured AI Tutor session that walks learners through the platform end-to-end, paired with an assessment component that evaluates demonstrated capability. Admins can customize personas, evaluation criteria, and session content to reflect how their organization uses each tool.

"Completion rates were never the right metric for tool adoption. Tool Training templates shift the bar to what matters: can your team use the tool? The assessment answers that question, and gives leadership something real to point to."

— Esha Joshi, co-founder, President & Chief Customer Officer

Availability

The Yoodli template library is available today to all Yoodli customers. Everboarding and Tool Training templates are accessible directly from the Yoodli admin interface. Existing customers can open the library and begin customizing a template immediately. Organizations interested in a guided walkthrough can book a demo at yoodli.ai.

About Yoodli

Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Yoodli