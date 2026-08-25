Yoodli sees its inclusion in the first Gartner Market Overview dedicated to sales AI roleplay applications as a signal of the category's emergence as a distinct market

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoodli, the AI experiential learning platform for enterprise sales training, manager coaching, and communications development, today announced it has been named as a point solution in the Gartner's Market Overview for B2B Sales AI Role-Play Applications, published August 7, 2026. Read more about the recognition on the Yoodli blog: https://yoodli.ai/blog/yoodli-named-in-the-2026-gartner-market-overview-for-b2b-sales-ai-role-play-applications-report

Gartner defines sales AI role-play applications as "software that uses AI to simulate realistic business conversations." Solutions in this category help organizations scale coaching, strengthen seller engagement, and accelerate skill development through personalized, repeatable practice against defined sales methodologies and communication standards.

In Yoodli's view, the report matters because it treats sales AI roleplay applications as specialized solutions in their own right, separate from broader learning management systems and revenue enablement platforms, at a moment when buyer interest in the category is climbing.

"We believe this report confirms what our customers already know: AI roleplay is not a feature bolted onto an enablement suite, it's a category of its own," said Varun Puri, CEO and co-founder of Yoodli. "Enterprises come to Yoodli because their teams need a safe, always-on environment to practice high-stakes conversations before they happen. We're proud to be recognized as this market takes shape."

Yoodli's platform is built around the capabilities that define the category: natural language understanding, customizable AI personas, no-code scenario builders, and automated scoring and feedback on both content and delivery. Admin-defined scoring rubrics grade against an organization's own sales methodology, buyer personas and personality traits are fully configurable, and enterprise-grade security and governance are built in from day one.

Yoodli is also investing in areas it believes will differentiate vendors as the category matures, including conversation intelligence integration through its recently launched Post-Call Coaching with Gong, multilingual roleplays for global teams, and real-time, in-simulation coaching.

Yoodli is trusted by enterprise teams at organizations including ServiceNow, Databricks, Sky, Lyra Health, and Visiting Media to scale communication skills across sales, customer success, and leadership development.

To learn more about Yoodli or request a demo, visit yoodli.ai.

Gartner, Market Overview for B2B Sales AI Role-Play Applications, Bill Yetman, Rachael Buchler, Shayne Jackson, Doug Bushée, August 7, 2026.

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About Yoodli

Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Yoodli