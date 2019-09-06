YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP'S Luxury Division Set To Double Personal Shopping And Client Relations Team And Expand Into New, Strategic Locations

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, the world leader in online luxury and fashion, announces that more than 100 new personal shoppers and client relations managers will be hired within its Luxury Division to serve NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER's most loyal customers, referred to as EIPs (Extremely Important People), globally. This marks the single largest client relations recruitment drive in its 19-year history.

Alongside the expansion comes the creation of new Personal Shopping and Client Relations hubs in important global locations – San Francisco and Dallas - identified for their burgeoning customer base and increasing levels of demand for the enhanced service. The offer will also be strengthened across the West Coast of the US, including Los Angeles. This geographical development is part of the Group's localization strategy to offer tailored services to luxury customers informed by a rich understanding of the region and related lifestyle.

Since its launch in 2000, NET-A-PORTER has been a pioneer of personal shopping and client relations services, offering enhancements such as personalized styling, exclusive experiences and offers, which coupled with its digital expertise, delivers the ultimate in luxury fashion shopping experience. It was introduced to MR PORTER customers at launch in 2011. Since the onset of both businesses, the team has continued to grow, whilst evolving and enhancing its services across the womenswear and menswear business. The doubling of the team is in direct response to this increased desire for personalized service and the growth of the EIP customer segment.

The multi-lingual and highly skilled division pairs the brands' most loyal customers with a dedicated personal shopper, by invitation only. The one-to-one relationship grows organically according to customer needs, both on and offline, from tailored styling recommendations, closet consultations, previews and bespoke production of items, through to designer access and invitations and exclusive industry events. Striking the balance between technology and the human touch is vital to success; the team are supported by the wealth of customer insight harnessed over nearly two decades, with AI and data assistance serving to inform the person-to-person contact, bringing the customers exactly what they need, where they need it.

"Our EIPs are our most loyal and valued customers and we're continually striving to enhance their experience with us. We know our EIPs return to us not only for our fabulous curation of products but also the superior service. Our personal shopping team – a group of highly passionate and experienced individuals – is at the heart of this offering, going the extra mile for customers, day in, day out, online and in person.

"The role of personal shopper has evolved hugely in recent years and today our team fulfil a variety of different roles. Not only do they anticipate our customers' ever-changing luxury needs and solve their wardrobe dilemmas before they even arise, they become part of their daily lives. Local knowledge and an understanding of lifestyle has never been more important. We're therefore delighted to be expanding the team in terms of scale as well as introducing new locations, to give even more of our most engaged and loyal customers around the world access to this fantastic market-leading service." - Alison Loehnis, President, Luxury Division, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

Notes

Innovating and elevating the EIP service:

Further enhancements this year included the launch of NET-A-PORTER's invitation only high jewelry and luxury watch digital destination in July 2019, where customers can enjoy a highly curated selection of the most sought after and exclusive pieces. Prior to this, the roll-out of NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER's Style Trial commenced, offering select EIPs the opportunity to order a consignment of pieces to try at home before they buy, for a seven-day trial period. The items can be chosen by a customer or can be a curated selection from the personal shopper according to a brief and encouraging customers to experiment without commitment.

World-class training for first-class service:

The Personal Shopping and Client Relations team undergo in-depth training in order to deliver NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER's renowned level of service. Specialist, technical training is provided in areas such as hard luxury – fine jewellery and watches – in order for the teams to be equipped with the utmost knowledge and expertise across all categories.

About YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is the world leader in online luxury and fashion with over 3.5 million high-spending active customers in 180 countries. As pioneers in bringing together the realms of technology and luxury, YOOX NET-A-PORTER satisfies the most discerning clientele with expertly curated products from the best luxury brands, personalised end-to-end service, the latest technology and inspiring content, all shaped by nearly 20 years of insights into the modern luxury shopper.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER is uniquely positioned in the high-growth luxury e-commerce sector thanks to a focused business model that comprises a complete luxury retail ecosystem. The Group sells directly to customers globally through its own family of multi-brand online shops: NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX and THE OUTNET. The Group's Online Flagship Stores division partners with many leading luxury brands to power their own e-commerce destinations, including the next era of omnichannel solutions that blur the line between online shopping, mobility and the boutique.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER balances technology and human touch to create a truly luxury shopping experience. Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, voice and visual search are all innovations that the Group is developing to enrich the customer experience - which is nearly always via a smartphone. Sustainability and social responsibility increasingly shape the product offering as they do the way YOOX NET-A-PORTER conducts business and drives positive change.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER is a global Group with Anglo-Italian roots. Its localised approach to serving customers is supported by offices and operations in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Japan, China and Hong Kong. The Group strengthened its presence in the fast-growing Chinese and Middle Eastern luxury markets through joint ventures with the strongest local partners, namely Alibaba and Mohamed Alabbar's Symphony Investments.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER is part of Richemont. Federico Marchetti, founder of YOOX, is the Group's CEO and Chairman.

About NET-A-PORTER

Since June 2000, NET-A-PORTER has delivered incredible fashion for incredible women. From more than 800 of the world's most coveted designer brands, including Gucci, Chloe, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Prada, and Stella McCartney, to more than 200 specialist beauty brands, NET-A-PORTER delivers the ultimate curation of product and content – plus new arrivals on site three times a week. A pioneer of innovation, NET-A-PORTER speaks to a global monthly audience of seven million female luxury consumers, fans and followers and features a fully dedicated editorial vertical with PORTER, which is presented in the style of a fashion magazine and is renowned for its award-winning content. NET-A-PORTER champions unparalleled customer service – offering express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries (including same-day delivery to Manhattan, London and Hong Kong and next-day delivery to the UK, US, Germany, France, Australia and Singapore), a seamless shopping experience across mobile, tablet, desktop, email and telephone, luxurious packaging, easy returns and a multi-lingual customer care and personal shopping team that is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

About MR PORTER

Since launching in February 2011, MR PORTER has established itself as the award-winning global retail and content destination for men's style, with an unparalleled product offering from the world's best menswear and lifestyle brands, including own labels Mr P. and Kingsman. MR PORTER publishes unmatched content through its weekly shoppable digital magazine, The Journal, its bimonthly newspaper, The MR PORTER Post, and its bite-sized, several-times-a-day digital news source, The Daily. MR PORTER offers express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries, including same-day delivery to New York and London, and provides a seamless shopping experience across mobile, tablet, and desktop, with easy returns and multi-lingual customer care and personal-shopping teams who are available 24/7, 365 days a year.

