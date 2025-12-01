Yooz round table - Global e-invoicing & compliance: Roadmap and insights for CFOs

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As e-invoicing becomes a global standard, with Europe leading the way, more and more countries are starting to roll out mandates. This global move toward transparency and fiscal efficiency makes compliance not only a regulatory obligation, but a strategic opportunity.

But as international harmonisation becomes a shared challenge, how can organisations build interoperable and intelligent models, while also remaining competitive?

Our guest speakers:

Ellen Leith – CEO @PPN & founder of UK e-invoicing Advocacy Lab

Cyrille Sautereau – President of the FNFE-MPE in France

Iker Beraza – Advisory Member @ the Spanish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation

Ellen Cortvriend – Global E-invoicing and E-reporting CoE Lead @PwC Belgium

Michael Walther – Architecture and Network Consultant OpenPeppol

Mélanie Proth-Evangelist – Senior Product Marketing Manager & compliance expert @Yooz

Shelsea Adrian – AP Automation Expert @Yooz

Join us for this virtual round table on Tuesday, 2nd December, where these experts across Europe will:

Review the current state of e-invoicing across Europe and beyond, including regions where adoption is accelerating, such as the UK, UAE and South Africa.

Examine global expansion challenges and opportunities, from compliance and data governance to interoperability and efficiency gains.

Draw lessons from countries that are already leading in mandated e-invoicing, highlighting what CFOs can apply in their own organisations.

Explore the future of e-invoicing, including trends in international harmonisation, transparency and long-term strategic vision.

Be part of the conversation as we decrypt global e-invoicing dynamics and reveal the performance opportunities and strategic insights they present for your organisation!

About Yooz - https://www.getyooz.com/en-gb/

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based E-invoicing and Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 5,000 customers and 300,000 users worldwide.

Yooz's unique solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and RPA technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability and end-to-end customisable features. It simply integrates E-invoicing and AP Automation into information systems or ERPs with more than 250 native connectors, exceeding any other solution on the market.

