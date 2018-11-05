Yoplait® Turns up the Fun on Family Game Night with Nintendo Switch Instant Win Promotion

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoplait® - makers of Yoplait original-style yogurt and Go-GURT® - is giving fans a chance to turn up the fun on family game night. People who purchase specially marked Yoplait® or Go-GURT® products between now and March 1, 2019 can play for a chance to win one of three hundred Nintendo Switch™ gaming system and Super Mario Party™ game bundles or hundreds of other prizes.

To play, simply purchase a participating Yoplait or Go-GURT product and submit the game code printed on the package to www.yoplait.com/nintendo. Each entrant may play one time per day during the promotion period.

Also, during the months of November and December, follow Yoplait® and Go-Gurt® on Facebook and Instagram - @yoplaitusa or @gogurt - for fun updates and special appearances from amazing families from across the country for inspiration on how to throw the ultimate family game night.

"At Yoplait, we know how hard it is to juggle all of the chaos of daily life – and how that might take away from spending time with your loved ones," said Pilar Moya, marketing communications manager, Yoplait USA. "We're excited to share fun ideas through our Yoplait and Go-GURT social media channels to give families fun and inspiring ways to take a break and host the ultimate game night."

"Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch brings people of all ages together for a fun game experience with characters that everyone knows and loves," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of sales and marketing. "The unpredictable fun of Super Mario Party and the convenience of Yoplait and Go-GURT are two essential components to the ultimate game night."

Super Mario Party is the newest game in the long-running Mario Party series – and the first for the series on Nintendo Switch. In the game, the much-loved four-player original board game mode is back with new features like character-specific Dice Blocks that add strategy to each roll. Players can compete in 80 new minigames that use the Joy-Con™ controllers in fun ways, as well as new ways to play like the cooperative River Survival mode. For the first time in series history, party-goers can play sets of minigames online with other players (Nintendo Switch Online membership is required and sold separately). And in the new Toad's Rec Room mode, two players that each own Super Mario Party can pair their Nintendo Switch systems, lay them flat and participate in some mode-specific minigames that combine both screens in creative ways. For more information about Super Mario Party, visit https://supermarioparty.nintendo.com.

The Yoplait instant win promotion is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including District of Columbia) who are at least eighteen years old at the time of entry. No purchase necessary. Many will enter, few will win. Ends 3/1/2019. Official rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure can be found at www.yoplait.com/nintendo. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 consolidated net sales of US $15.7 billion, as well as another US $1.1 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales. For more information visit www.generalmills.com and follow our Taste of General Mills blog.

About Nintendo

The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

