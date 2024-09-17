YoPro™ Brings New Competitive Advantage To 'Gen Z'

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YoPro, LLC ., launching today, bridges traditional education and practical experience through 1:1 personalized virtual coaching; empowering young adults while providing them with the tools and confidence needed to navigate the early stages of their career. The mission? Get Great At Being You.

Co-founded by entrepreneur and ad agency veteran Chris Greene and recruiting expert, Trish O'Leary, YoPro blends their collective experience and attacks an obstacle Gen Z's face today - landing a job. "Gen Z is entering a tough job market and facing significant challenges," says Chris Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of YoPro. "They often get a bad rap for being lazy or lacking work ethic, but that's not entirely fair. However, some Gen Z habits, like keeping Zoom cameras off or bringing parents to interviews, aren't helping their case. The fact that their parents are so involved highlights a bigger issue. It's no surprise that nearly 4 in 10 employers avoid hiring recent college grads in favor of older workers. Wild, right? That told us there's a need," said Greene.

1:1 Coaching: personalized, multi-session, virtual coaching by recruiting expert inclusive of key topics such as networking skills and resume evaluation

"With more than 22 years of professional recruiting experience, I understand what qualities hiring managers seek in candidates. Alternatively, I've witnessed common mistakes made by interviewees," shared Trish O'Leary, Co-Founder of YoPro. "I am deeply passionate about witnessing individuals' development and the subsequent boost in their confidence. That, to me, is true success. While the skills may be present, we often overlook 'what we don't know.' This is where our commitment, 'Get Great At Being You,' plays a crucial role," explained O'Leary.

About YoPro

YoPro bridges the gap between traditional education and the professional world. Through targeting Gen Z and their parents, YoPro is the intermediate coach needed to facilitate the next chapter in a young professional's life. YoPro introduces and educates young people on the tools needed to navigate the next step on their journey...while having the confidence and poise to do so.

