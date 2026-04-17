Yorba Linda Dental Practice Majestic Smile Studio Invests in Advanced CBCT 3D Imaging Technology

Majestic Smile Studio, led by Dr. Maria Gutierrez in Yorba Linda, California, has added the DEXIS Orthopantomograph OP 3D EX cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system to its practice. The advanced imaging platform enhances the clinic's diagnostic capabilities with high-resolution 3D and 2D imaging, supporting more precise treatment planning for patients across general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Smile Studio, a comprehensive dental practice serving the Yorba Linda, Anaheim and greater Orange County area, has announced the addition of the DEXIS Orthopantomograph OP 3D EX to its suite of advanced dental technology. The state-of-the-art cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system represents a significant investment in patient care, enabling Dr. Maria Gutierrez and her team to capture detailed 3D and 2D diagnostic images with greater speed, precision and comfort than traditional dental imaging methods.

The OP 3D EX is a complete extraoral imaging platform built on proven DEXIS OP 3D technology, designed specifically for general dental practices looking to expand their diagnostic and clinical capabilities. The system offers flexible field of view options ranging from 5 x 5 cm to 10 x 15 cm, allowing the dental team to capture everything from a single-tooth scan for endodontic evaluation to a comprehensive view of the jaw and surrounding anatomy. With multiple resolution settings — including standard, high, endodontic and low-dose modes — the system delivers the right level of image detail for each clinical situation while helping to minimize patient radiation exposure.

One of the key advantages of the OP 3D EX is its significantly faster scan times compared to earlier-generation CBCT systems. The device features advanced imaging filters, including Metal Artifact Reduction (MAR) and Implant Contrast Enhancement (ICE), which improve image clarity in the presence of existing dental restorations and implant hardware. The system integrates with DTX Studio Clinic, an AI-powered imaging software platform that streamlines diagnostic workflows by unifying 2D X-rays, CBCT scans and intraoral imaging data into a single interface. This integration supports more efficient implant planning, endodontic evaluation and collaborative treatment coordination.

For patients at Majestic Smile Studio, the addition of the OP 3D EX means more comprehensive diagnostic evaluations can be performed on-site, reducing the need for referrals and enabling faster treatment timelines. The technology supports a wide range of clinical applications, including dental implant assessment, root canal diagnostics, wisdom teeth evaluation, TMJ analysis and orthodontic planning. The system's intuitive patient positioning design also helps ensure a comfortable scanning experience.

"Investing in the OP 3D EX was a natural next step for our practice," says Dr. Gutierrez. "We are always looking for ways to deliver the highest standard of care for our patients, and this technology gives us the ability to see more, diagnose with greater confidence and plan treatments with exceptional precision. Our patients deserve access to the most advanced tools available, and we are excited to bring this level of imaging capability to our Yorba Linda community."

Majestic Smile Studio has built a reputation for excellence in dentistry throughout the Anaheim and Orange County area, offering a full spectrum of dental services under one roof. From preventive care and cosmetic dentistry to dental implant restorations, All-on-4 procedures, Invisalign orthodontic treatment and emergency care, the practice provides personalized treatment for patients of all ages. Dr. Gutierrez and her team are committed to utilizing advanced technology that makes dental care less invasive, more efficient and more comfortable for every patient.

More About Majestic Smile Studio

Majestic Smile Studio is a comprehensive dental practice located in Yorba Linda, California, serving patients throughout the Anaheim, Orange and Santa Ana communities. Led by Dr. Maria Gutierrez, DDS, the practice offers general, cosmetic, restorative and emergency dentistry services, as well as orthodontic treatment with Invisalign. Dr. Gutierrez earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with honors from the University of the Pacific Arthur Dugoni School of Dentistry and brings over 20 years of clinical experience in treating both children and adult patients. The practice is dedicated to providing personalized, technology-driven dental care in a relaxing, patient-centered environment. Most dental insurance plans are accepted.

For more information about Majestic Smile Studio or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.majesticsmilestudio.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Maria Gutierrez

Majestic Smile Studio

17300 Yorba Linda Blvd Suite B

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

(714) 996-2255

https://www.majesticsmilestudio.com

SOURCE Majestic Smile Studio