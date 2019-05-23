York & Chapel Names Jill Perkins CEO

SHELTON, Conn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut-based marketing agency, York & Chapel has named Jill Perkins the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Perkins, a veteran marketing executive with over 25 years of experience leading successful campaigns for agencies and blue chip CPG brands, joined Y&C in 2018 as Executive Vice President.

Prior to her post at York & Chapel, Perkins was President and CMO at Amplitude Marketing Group, whose clients included PepsiCo, MetLife, T-Mobile US, and Harvest Hill Beverages. Prior to her 15-year tenure there, she held senior marketing roles at Playtex Products and Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas.

"Jill brings to the table an incredible depth of strategic marketing knowledge and executive leadership," said Dave Ho, co-founder at York & Chapel. Since joining the team, Perkins has overseen the launch of their video and animation production division, Sugared Studios, and rebrand of MashLive, the experiential and event marketing agency Y&C acquired in 2014. "With Jill at the helm, we feel we are really well positioned for growth as we continue to add more in-house capabilities for our clients," added COO Kevin Heslin. With Perkins in place, Mr. Ho has shifted his focus to leading the company's technology directive and has assumed the role of the agency's Chief Technology Officer.

York & Chapel also promoted John Rarrick to Executive Vice President of Client Services. Rarrick, the co-founder and former Managing Director at BullsEye Public Relations, will lead the client services and business development teams at Y&C.

In 2019, York & Chapel has won business with an impressive list of top-tier brands, including Samsung, Zeiss, Intuit, Hair Club, and Kayco.

York & Chapel, Corp. is an international digital marketing agency with offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Y&C specializes in full-service creative design, website and mobile app development, VR and AR marketing, public relations and social media campaigns, audio and video production and experiential events. Y&Cs clients include successful start-ups as well as many Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at www.yorkandchapel.com .

