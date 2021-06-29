York Capital Makes Strategic Growth Investment in AMC Health, a Leading Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Services Provider

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health, a leading telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) services provider, announced it has received a substantial strategic growth investment from York Capital Management's private equity group ("York Private Equity").

York Capital Management

Founded in 2002, AMC Health provides best-in-class virtual healthcare solutions to patients, caregivers, payers and providers, including to some of the world's largest and most sophisticated home telehealth and RPM programs. AMC Health's advanced remote patient care solutions are driven by data and technology to efficiently and cost-effectively improve at-risk patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to have received this strategic investment from York, whose long-term vision makes them the ideal partner for us," said Nesim Bildirici, AMC Health's Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "York's strategic financial and operational resources will help us further expand and enhance our state-of-the-art telehealth and virtual care technology solutions platforms."

"Telehealth is a crucial part of the future of healthcare, and AMC Health is a clear leader in the RPM market. AMC Health stands out for its commitment to quality, extensive experience and proven skillset delivering best-in-class connectivity to patients and caregivers and high returns on investment to payers and providers.," said Zalmie Jacobs, Partner and Head of Private Equity at York. "We are determined to help AMC Health build on its past successes by scaling to meet customer demand, entering into new markets, forming strategic partnerships and executing on both organic growth and M&A."

Seth Pearson, an experienced healthcare investor and a Managing Director at York, added: "AMC Health's appeal stems from its robust product suite incorporating advanced data analytics, machine learning, remote patient monitoring and clinical services. There is a considerable excitement around the possibilities for RPM, and AMC Health is uniquely positioned and skilled in a wide breadth of functional areas to capitalize on the opportunity. Having completed extensive market and company analysis, we are confident that our investment in AMC Health strongly aligns with our goal of backing healthcare businesses that reduce systemic costs and create opportunities for superior clinical outcomes."

York's investment is intended to bolster AMC Health's continued growth in the highly attractive RPM market by supporting investments in product innovation, corporate infrastructure, and sales and marketing capabilities. In connection with the investment, Messrs. Jacobs and Pearson will join AMC Health's Board of Directors.

About York Private Equity

York Private Equity, the private investing arm of York Capital Management, primarily targets investments in middle-market businesses. AMC Health is the fourth platform investment completed in the last twelve months by York Capital's middle-market private equity fund, York Special Opportunities Fund III, L.P. York Capital Management currently has over $13 billion in assets under management. Since inception in 2008, York Private Equity's middle-market strategy group has completed over 50 investments, with aggregate transaction value in excess of $4 billion. York Private Equity seeks to partner with founders and entrepreneurs to help facilitate and support organic and inorganic growth in industries such as financial services, business services, healthcare services, consumer/retail and industrials. For more information please visit: https://yorkcapital.com/strategies/private-equity/.

About AMC Health

Founded in 2002, AMC Health's advanced, real-time, analytics-driven, virtual care solutions have driven outstanding and measurable outcomes to hundreds of thousands of patients across the healthcare continuum, including payers, provider systems and governmental agencies. Its FDA Class II cleared, clinical decision support platform is combined with end-to-end, clinical and support RPM services that enable healthcare organizations to confidently extend their services beyond the four walls of hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. AMC Health's unparalleled corpus of peer-reviewed, published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions including heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions and substantial financial returns on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/401369/admin/

Follow us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AMCHealth1/

Follow us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/AMCHealth

E-mail – [email protected]

Media Contacts:

For AMC Health

Kris Knopf

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

(210) 247-8817

For York Capital

Kevin FitzGerald

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

SOURCE AMC Health, Inc.