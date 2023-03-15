York College of Pennsylvania Partners with Akademos to Increase Transparency and Affordability for Students

The new course material platform offers convenience to students and technologically-advanced tools for faculty and administration

YORK, Pa., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York College of Pennsylvania (YCP) has partnered with Akademos , an online course material platform provider, to offer a larger selection of course materials to their students. The online platform will integrate with the school's Student Information System, Banner, as well as Canvas, the Learning Management System, and offer single-sign-on capabilities. With this integration, students will use their school credentials to log into the bookstore easily and see a course material list that is tailored to their course schedule.

"A main driver for the change to Akademos was to give our students more diverse options for their course materials and offer more transparency as well," said York College of Pennsylvania's Textbook and Course Supplies Manager, Adam Smith. "We know course materials are a large expense and by giving students more options, we can help drive costs down. Providing the pricing of course materials to faculty as they make adoptions also offers a better understanding on how much students spend on those materials."

The new platform will offer a selection of digital, physical, new, used, and marketplace materials and will continue to expand on the schools' Inclusive Access program. Inclusive Access is a digital course material delivery model where students are granted access to their materials on or before the first day of class at a fraction of the cost. The college was previously offering Inclusive Access courses and will continue to do so with Akademos.

"We know increasing access to affordable materials helps drive student success and readiness," said Raj Kaji, CEO, Akademos. "This is why we are excited to partner with York College of Pennsylvania to provide faculty and administrators powerful tools that will help reduce course materials costs for students."

Established in 1787, YCP is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, a hub of arts and industry between Baltimore and Philadelphia. Housed on 190 picturesque acres, the College is known for its focus on experiential learning and community engagement, serving over 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 70 baccalaureate majors, along with 30+ professional graduate degree and certificate programs.

