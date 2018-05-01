York County FCU Runs to End Hunger in Maine

"As we approach our 2nd Annual Run to End Hunger we are excited to have so many volunteers and sponsors supporting us. This race is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we hope to give back to YCSP just as much, if not more, as last year to help feed food-deprived residents in their community," said Erin Jones, Chair of York County FCU's Ending Hunger Committee.

Last year's 5K raised over $15,000. This was just small piece of the $56,677 total raised by York County FCU's Ending Hunger Committee in 2017, which put the credit union in second place among others in Maine who participate in this fundraising effort. Each spring, York County FCU distributes the previous year's funds back to local food pantries and soup kitchens across York County.

York County Federal Credit Union (YCFCU) is a community-centered financial institution based in York County, Maine. Founded in 1954, YCFCU served educators, but expanded their charter to include area businesses, organizations, and their families. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in York County. Additional information about YCFCU's products and services is available at www.yorkcountyfcu.com.

