York Space Systems Achieves Milestone as Tranche 0 Satellites Successfully Establish Optical Communications in Orbit

York becomes only provider to make a space-to-ground Link 16 link and successfully demonstrate a laser link

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, announced its Tranche 0 satellites, part of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) successfully established optical communications in orbit. This successful demonstration makes York the second SDA provider to achieve this major milestone and the only provider to successfully establish both space-to-ground Link 16 and a laser communications links in orbit. The Link 16 and the optical communications demonstrations occurred during different experiments.

The successful laser communications link demonstrates York's technical prowess and sets a new standard for space-based communication capabilities. This dual achievement underscores York's role as a key contributor to the SDA's efforts to build a resilient, interconnected defense communications network.

"Establishing both a space-to-ground Link 16 and a laser comms link marks a pivotal step not only for York, but for the broader space-based defense communications ecosystem," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "We are proud to contribute to the SDA's vision for a secure, low-latency global communications architecture. Our team's technical expertise continues to push boundaries and drive the future of space-based networks."

York's participation in Tranche 0 is part of SDA's broader initiative to deploy a low-latency, secure communications architecture spanning the globe. The company's capability to integrate both advanced laser communications and Link 16 technology cements its place at the forefront of space innovation for defense applications.

York continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver critical space-based systems, driving advancements in space communications and enhancing national security by ensuring the flow of vital, real-time data across global defense assets.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded on the principle of transforming spacecraft affordability and reliability. The Denver-based aerospace company is a beacon in the industry, enabling and spearheading next-generation space mission operations globally. Specializing in the swift production of mission-ready spacecraft platforms, York integrates commercial methodologies across a spectrum of government and commercial assignments. Their comprehensive solutions encompass spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and mission operations. Harnessing York's technology suite ensures customers achieve rapid orbit deployments, providing them with a competitive edge. Their S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms cater to a diverse set of missions ranging from ISR, remote proximity, weather, to communications. York's platforms are compatible with a broad spectrum of launch vehicles and ground segment providers. Their cloud-based mission tasking paired with an autonomous operations center provides an unparalleled, cost-effective solution for real-time data acquisition and analysis. Learn more at http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

