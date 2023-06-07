York Space Systems Acquires Emergent Space Technologies

News provided by

York Space Systems

07 Jun, 2023, 09:05 ET

Acquisition strengthens York's software capabilities, enhances mission design

DENVER, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), a Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, today announced the company has completed the acquisition of Emergent Space Technologies, Inc. (Emergent), a leading aerospace technology company focused on developing and fielding mission software and Guidance, Navigation and Control (GN&C) solutions for multi-spacecraft missions.

Continue Reading
York satellites for Space Development Agency constellation stack
York satellites for Space Development Agency constellation stack

Emergent's 20-year history in software development, integration, and testing further strengthens York's leadership position in mission software capabilities. Emergent's nationally recognized software engineering processes will enhance York's mission solution designs for DoD, civil, and intelligence community programs.

"We view the continued growth of our software capabilities as a critical step in expanding York's offerings and accelerating our ability to execute for all our customers. This major acquisition ensures the right technology and resources are immediately available to deliver exceptional end-to-end mission solutions on time and at the fixed prices each of our customers expects," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO, York. "Emergent's 20-year legacy of delivering groundbreaking space system software complements York's relentless focus on rapidly delivering space systems to orbit. No two companies have been better aligned to meet government and commercial needs through innovation, process rigor, and mission knowledge."

Headquartered in Laurel, MD (with offices in Austin, TX) Emergent offers a suite of 10 proprietary, IP-backed flight and ground software products, and for more than two decades has delivered to U.S. defense agencies, the Intelligence Community and NASA. Emergent's award-winning core competencies include systems engineering; GN&C; positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT); modeling and simulation; and software architecture, design, development, and test.

"Over the last 20 years we've built a successful, highly regarded company grounded in a steadfast commitment to providing industry leading products and services with our customers at the center of everything," said Dr. George Davis, CEO and founder, Emergent. "From our very first technical meetings, it has been clear to me that the York team shares the same deeply held customer-centric devotion as us. We are thrilled to take this next step and be able to expand our ability to deliver even more advanced space missions to all our customers."

"With the rapid commoditization of satellite hardware, the country's competitive advantage in space is in the mission software, smart networks, and edge processing. While others have been talking about the future, Emergent's team has been delivering for the warfighter with the most skilled and experienced team in the industry," said Charles Beames, Chairman, York. "Incorporating Emergent's capabilities into York's existing space mission solutions now allows us to immediately deliver a broader range of capabilities, further enhancing mission design and continuing to support the spiral development model."

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability and is leading the industry in transforming and enabling next-generation space mission operations worldwide. York specializes in rapid production of complete mission-ready spacecraft platforms leveraging commercial development applied to numerous government and commercial missions. York's complete solution includes spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration and test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations. By leveraging York's existing technology solutions customers can rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's proven S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms are standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft executing ISR, remote proximity, weather, and communication missions for a wide variety of government and commercial customers. It is fully compatible with most launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When combined with York's cloud-based mission tasking and autonomous operations center, customers get an ultra-low-cost solution for on-demand data collection and analytics. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

About Emergent Space Technologies, Inc.

Emergent is a Small Business that researches, develops, integrates, and tests advanced systems and software solutions for civil, military and commercial space missions. We are industry leaders in the development of flight software for multi-spacecraft missions, including constellations, formations, and clusters of small satellites. Our core competencies are systems engineering, integration, and test; guidance, navigation, and control (GN&C); orbital mechanics; positioning, navigation and timing (PNT); advanced modeling and simulation; visualization; and software architecture, design, development and test. Our domain expertise and experience, combined with our knowledge of current and emerging technology, make Emergent the Small Business team of choice in the aerospace industry.

SOURCE York Space Systems

