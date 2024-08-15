York Space Systems and SDA Successfully Demonstrate Link 16 Network Entry to Navy Ship from Tranche 0

Historic demonstration marks critical advancement in realizing PWSA

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, in collaboration with the Space Development Agency (SDA), proudly announces the first-ever successful Link 16 network entry from Tranche 0 (T0) satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to a U.S. Navy ship in international waters. This historic demonstration marks a critical advancement in realizing the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), pushing the boundaries of space-based communications.

This demonstration builds upon York and SDA's previous success, further showcasing the capability of Link 16 technology in space—a technology that has been pivotal in ground and air operations for joint, NATO, and coalition warfighting efforts for decades. The successful execution of this test represents a significant step forward in enhancing real-time, all-domain communication capabilities, bringing us closer to making Link 16 an operational reality in space.

"York's ability to develop, deploy, and successfully demonstrate this advanced technology in such a short timeframe highlights our agile approach and the dedication of our team," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "We are proud to contribute to the SDA's mission to provide the COCOMs with rapid, resilient, and persistent space-based capabilities."

The Link 16 network entry from space, achieved by York's T0 satellites, marks an essential progression in the integration of space and defense technologies. This capability is expected to provide warfighters with enhanced situational awareness, communication, and coordination in all domains, significantly boosting the effectiveness of operations across the globe.

"This milestone is not just a testament to York's capabilities but also highlights the visionary work of the Space Development Agency in transforming space-based defense," said Charles Beames, Chairman of York. "SDA's efforts in advancing the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture are laying the foundation for a more secure and resilient future. By ensuring that our warfighters have access to cutting-edge communication and situational awareness tools, SDA is redefining how our nation approaches global security challenges. This achievement is a significant step toward ensuring that our forces are better equipped, more connected, and always prepared to face emerging threats."

York developed, delivered, and successfully launched nine satellites for Tranche 0 of SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). SDA awarded York a $94 million contract in August 2020 to develop these satellites, making the time from contract initiation to first launch just over 2.5 years. York is also actively developing an additional 42 satellites for SDA's Tranche 1 (T1) of the PWSA, expected to launch in late 2024, an additional 12 experimental satellites as part of the Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System (T1DES) program, scheduled for launch in 2025, and 62 satellites for Tranche 2 Alpha, scheduled for launch in 2026.

York Space Systems was founded on the principle of transforming spacecraft affordability and reliability. The Denver-based aerospace company is a beacon in the industry, enabling and spearheading next-generation space mission operations globally. Specializing in the swift production of mission-ready spacecraft platforms, York integrates commercial methodologies across a spectrum of government and commercial assignments. Their comprehensive solutions encompass spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and mission operations. Harnessing York's technology suite ensures customers achieve rapid orbit deployments, providing them with a competitive edge. Their S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms cater to a diverse set of missions ranging from ISR, remote proximity, weather, to communications. York's platforms are compatible with a broad spectrum of launch vehicles and ground segment providers. Their cloud-based mission tasking paired with an autonomous operations center provides an unparalleled, cost-effective solution for real-time data acquisition and analysis. Learn more at http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

