York Space Systems Demonstrates Design Success in Two Programs

Aerospace Company Continues to Hit Milestones Across Programs

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, continues to solidify its position as the most reliable and innovative provider in the industry, delivering unmatched results for government and commercial customers. Over the past several weeks, the company has successfully completed several operational and engineering milestones across multiple programs, further reinforcing its ability to scale both manufacturing and mission operations while continuing to expand and deliver mission capable solutions.

In recent weeks, York has reached significant milestones that highlight its contributions to government initiatives. The company successfully passed System Requirements Review (SRR) for 10 satellites under the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 2 Transport Layer Gamma (T2TL-Gamma) variant of SDA's demonstration architecture. York also completed Critical Design Review (CDR) for 62 satellites currently in development under the Tranche 2 Transport Layer Alpha contract.

These achievements, accomplished within a three-week period, reflect York's capacity to meet the demands of complex, large-scale programs without compromising industry leading quality or speed. York's mature manufacturing processes and robust, reliable supply chain ensures the company continues to meet increasing demand making York a trusted partner for programs.

"Our ability to consistently meet our customers' aggressive timelines while scaling production is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "York is not just responding to industry demand; we are also setting the standard for reliability, innovation, and operational excellence."

York's sustained growth and operational excellence come at a pivotal time, as demand for resilient, scalable solutions continues to grow. By consistently meeting and exceeding customer expectations, York is charting a new path for what satellite providers can achieve, delivering results that push the boundaries of what's possible in the space domain.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded on the principle of transforming spacecraft affordability and reliability. The Denver-based aerospace company is a beacon in the industry, enabling and spearheading next-generation space mission operations globally. Specializing in the swift production of mission-ready spacecraft platforms, York integrates commercial methodologies across a spectrum of government and commercial assignments. Their comprehensive solutions encompass spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and mission operations. Harnessing York's technology suite ensures customers achieve rapid orbit deployments, providing them with a competitive edge. Their S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms cater to a diverse set of missions ranging from ISR, remote proximity, weather, to communications. York's platforms are compatible with a broad spectrum of launch vehicles and ground segment providers. Their cloud-based mission tasking paired with an autonomous operations center provides an unparalleled, cost-effective solution for real-time data acquisition and analysis. Learn more at http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

SOURCE York Space Systems