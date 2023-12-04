York Space Systems Establishes Successful Communications with BANE Commercial Mission Hours After Launch

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, is reporting successful deployment and successful contact with its BANE spacecraft hours after launch. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on December 1; York confirmed successful first contact -- on the first attempt -- within three hours following launch/deployment and all spacecraft systems are healthy and safe.

York personnel watch BANE launch from Willow Facility.
This commercial mission showcases York's ability to serve as an end-to-end solution provider, highlighting the company's seamless integration of satellite design, construction, launch services, software, and ground segments. The BANE mission emphasizes York's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions aligned with the dynamic needs of the space industry at a pace unmatched in the industry.

"We are proud to have successfully executed another commercial mission, showcasing our ultra-streamlined commercial acquisition and execution approach," said Melanie Preisser, Executive Vice President at York Space Systems. "We take great pride in being an end-to-end solution provider, offering integrated services that enable us to meet the evolving demands of our government and commercial customers, and the market at large."

York's industry leading integrated approach is tailored to align with the rapidly evolving demands of the market, increasing demand for American made hardware and software, while emphasizing swift execution without compromising on quality. The success of the BANE mission underscores York's ability to effectively leverage existing production lines, rapid scale, and streamlined acquisition to meet the urgent requirements of government and commercial customers.

The BANE mission carries two commercial payloads one from CACI International Inc. —a Resilient Position Navigation and Timing (PNT) system and the other is an Optical Communications demonstration.

About York Space Systems
York Space Systems was founded on the principle of transforming spacecraft affordability and reliability. The Denver-based aerospace company is a beacon in the industry, enabling and spearheading next-generation space mission operations globally. Specializing in the swift production of mission-ready spacecraft platforms, York integrates commercial methodologies across a spectrum of government and commercial assignments. Their comprehensive solutions encompass spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and mission operations. Harnessing York's technology suite ensures customers achieve rapid orbit deployments, providing them with a competitive edge. Their S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms cater to a diverse set of missions ranging from ISR, remote proximity, weather, to communications. York's platforms are compatible with a broad spectrum of launch vehicles and ground segment providers. Their cloud-based mission tasking paired with an autonomous operations center provides an unparalleled, cost-effective solution for real-time data acquisition and analysis. Learn more at http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

SOURCE York Space Systems

