York Space Systems Establishes Successful Communications with Final Delivery on Tranche 0 Program

News provided by

York Space Systems

02 Sep, 2023, 17:33 ET

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, is reporting successful contact with its final spacecraft delivered in-orbit for the Tranche 0 (T0) Transport program, delivered as part of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The satellites were launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on September 2.

With the final spacecraft delivery, York has successfully delivered all of its T0 satellites to SDA, reinforcing its commitment to the SDA's vision and larger PWSA initiative.

"This milestone not only demonstrates York's commitment to agile and responsive satellite deployment, but it also signifies the fulfillment of our T0 spacecraft delivery commitments as per the SDA's vision," stated Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "Ensuring communication with our satellites in such a short timeframe after launch reflects our dedication to reliability and performance, and is a testament to SDA's Spiral Development Approach. Our focus now intensifies on the next stages, especially with our active development for Tranche 1."

Following their deployment, the T0 satellites will undergo a comprehensive series of tests and system checks on their mission payloads. After these assessments, demonstrations of their capabilities will begin.

In line with its ongoing projects, York is also developing 42 satellites to support SDA's Tranche 1 (T1) of the PWSA slated for launch in late 2024. Additionally, York is developing 12 experimental satellites as part of the Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System (T1DES) program, which is expected to launch in 2025.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded on the principle of transforming spacecraft affordability and reliability. The Denver-based aerospace company is a beacon in the industry, enabling and spearheading next-generation space mission operations globally. Specializing in the swift production of mission-ready spacecraft platforms, York integrates commercial methodologies across a spectrum of government and commercial assignments. Their comprehensive solutions encompass spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and mission operations. Harnessing York's technology suite ensures customers achieve rapid orbit deployments, providing them with a competitive edge. Their S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms cater to a diverse set of missions ranging from ISR, remote proximity, weather, to communications. York's platforms are compatible with a broad spectrum of launch vehicles and ground segment providers. Their cloud-based mission tasking paired with an autonomous operations center provides an unparalleled, cost-effective solution for real-time data acquisition and analysis. Learn more at http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

