York Space Systems Expands Satellite Portfolio with Larger, More Powerful M-CLASS Platform

The M-CLASS builds on the success of York's mission proven S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms, reusing over 75 percent of its flight-proven technology to deliver enhanced capabilities while maintaining record breaking production timelines with minimal schedule risk. The proprietary design and manufacturing approach further expands the range of solutions available to government and commercial partners with quantities from a single spacecraft to deploying large constellations. Ensuring reliability while supporting a wide variety of space missions, the M-CLASS continues York's unbroken commitment to deliver adaptable, high-performance systems tailormade to meet customer needs.

"Customers are asking for more power and capability, and the M-CLASS is our response to that strong demand signal," said Michael Lajczok, CTO of York. "This platform not only expands our product offerings, but also reinforces York's role as a trusted partner in addressing complex mission needs. We remain committed to delivering on time solutions that empower our customers to achieve their objectives."

York's ability to produce bespoke satellites at unmatched scale and reliability continues to set the new standard for the space industry. York was the first to deliver T0 Transport satellites on orbit and remains proud to support the SDA throughout its demonstration phase of PWSA including: first-ever Link 16 from space, transport laser communication links, inter-layer laser communications, numerous military exercises participation, and in-orbit collision avoidance maneuverability. Its T0 mission has been operating successfully for over 20 months, with the second and third constellations set to launch later this year. York's proven and mature supply chain and established production capabilities ensure rapid delivery timelines and mission-ready reliability, allowing customers to confidently meet critical deadlines in a dynamic operational environment.

"York continues to demonstrate how leveraging commercial innovation can effectively support critical government operations," said Melanie Preisser, GM and Executive VP of York. "As the space industry evolves, the intersection of government mission needs and the commercial sector's ability to innovate and scale has never been more necessary. The M-CLASS is a direct result of this growing synergy, enabling all customers the ability to access powerful, flexible, and efficient solutions for a wide range of applications. York is helping to ensure mission success for both government and commercial customers while strengthening the broader space ecosystem."

With the introduction of the M-CLASS, York continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for customers seeking scalable satellite solutions. From national security to environmental monitoring, the M-CLASS delivers the performance and adaptability required for today's most demanding missions.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded on the principle of transforming spacecraft affordability and reliability. The Denver-based aerospace company is a beacon in the industry, enabling and spearheading next-generation space mission operations globally. Specializing in the swift production of mission-ready spacecraft platforms, York integrates commercial methodologies across a spectrum of government and commercial assignments. Their comprehensive solutions encompass spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and mission operations. Harnessing York's technology suite ensures customers achieve rapid orbit deployments, providing them with a competitive edge. Their S-CLASS, LX-CLASS, and largest, M-CLASS platforms cater to a diverse set of missions ranging from ISR, remote proximity, weather, to communications. York's platforms are compatible with a broad spectrum of launch vehicles and ground segment providers. Their cloud-based mission tasking paired with an autonomous operations center provides an unparalleled, cost-effective solution for real-time data acquisition and analysis. Learn more at http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

