York Space Systems Selected by Space Development Agency to Deliver 10 Satellites for Tranche 2 Transport Layer Gamma

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the Space Development Agency (SDA) to develop and deliver 10 satellites for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer Gamma (T2TL-Gamma) variant of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). These satellites, slated for launch in 2027, will play a critical role in enhancing the Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

The T2TL-Gamma satellites are designed with advanced technology, including four optical communication terminals (OCTs) along with an advanced warfighting payload capability. These optically-linked satellites are essential to SDA's vision of creating a resilient, low-cost, and proliferated space architecture that provides enhanced communications and missile tracking capabilities.

"York Space Systems is proud to continue its partnership with the SDA in delivering innovative and satellite solutions," said Melanie Preisser, executive vice president and general manager of York. "Our team's proven track record, including the successful development and launch of satellites for SDA's Tranche 0 and upcoming Tranche 1 layers, positions us to meet the challenging requirements of the T2TL-Gamma program and further advance the DoD's space capabilities."

York has a strong history of collaboration with SDA, having previously developed, delivered, and successfully launched nine satellites for Tranche 0 of the PWSA. Under a $94 million contract awarded in August 2020, York completed the production and deployment of these satellites in just over 2.5 years, marking a significant achievement for the U.S. Space Force.

York is currently manufacturing 42 satellites for Tranche 1 of the PWSA, that are expected to launch in late 2024, along with an additional 12 experimental satellites as part of the Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System (T1DES) program, scheduled for launch in 2025. More recently, York was awarded a contract to deliver 62 satellites for Tranche 2 Transport Layer Alpha variant, with a launch date set for 2026.

"The Space Development Agency continues to lead from the front and forge the path the rest of the world is now following: robust and scalable space infrastructure at groundbreaking cost," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "Their competitive approach of maximizing the use of commercial, 'commodity' satellite systems, subsystems, and components for all of its various mission needs is the best way to maintain the U.S.'s industrial leadership in space. We are honored again to be chosen as a supplier and mission partner in another of their groundbreaking initiatives."

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded on the principle of transforming spacecraft affordability and reliability. The Denver-based aerospace company is a beacon in the industry, enabling and spearheading next-generation space mission operations globally. Specializing in the swift production of mission-ready spacecraft platforms, York integrates commercial methodologies across a spectrum of government and commercial assignments. Their comprehensive solutions encompass spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and mission operations. Harnessing York's technology suite ensures customers achieve rapid orbit deployments, providing them with a competitive edge. Their S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms cater to a diverse set of missions ranging from ISR, remote proximity, weather, to communications. York's platforms are compatible with a broad spectrum of launch vehicles and ground segment providers. Their cloud-based mission tasking paired with an autonomous operations center provides an unparalleled, cost-effective solution for real-time data acquisition and analysis. Learn more at http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

