York Space Systems Successfully Completes Bus Commissioning of S-CLASS Spacecraft with Unprecedented Rapid Deployment

Over the course of its commissioning on orbit, the S-CLASS platform, an adaptable and turnkey solution for any mission, achieved a multitude of accomplishments including successful first contact and array deployment, successfully communicating with four different advanced technology payloads and successfully operating and tasking from multiple remote "in-field" mobile locations using York's secure private network. Further distinguishing this as a landmark achievement, the time span from first hardware to launch site delivery took less than three and a half months.

"This is a momentous occasion for York, not only because we were able to deliver a state-of-the-art industrialized spacecraft in-orbit under an aggressive timeline, but also because this is one major step forward for the smallsat industry," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "We are eager to continue to report the great accomplishments and capabilities of the S-CLASS platform while also looking ahead to a more rapid pace of production to meet the needs of our growing customer base."

The company will continue to operate the spacecraft from its Multi-Mission Operations Center. To build upon this momentum, York will begin their move towards increased rapid production of its platform for its customers, offering faster access to space and providing spacecraft affordability in a rapidly growing market.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability, transforming and enabling next generation space mission operations worldwide. Today, it is one of the most innovative aerospace companies, specializing in both end-to-end customer solutions and the rapid production of spacecraft platforms. York's complete Space Segment Solution including spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration & test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations enables customers to leverage York's existing technology solutions to rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's S-CLASS industrial-grade platform is a standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft capable of supporting 85kg payloads with up to 200W of Orbit Average Power (OAP) and 3,000W peak (Enhanced power system), while reducing the cost of manufacture by an order of magnitude. The S-CLASS spacecraft is fully compatible with all launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When optioned with York's cloud-based mission tasking and operations center, an ultra-low-cost solution is available on demand for next generation data collection and analytics companies. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com

