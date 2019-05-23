York Traditions Bank Declares Stock Dividend

YORK, Pa., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of York Traditions Bank (OTC Pink: YRKB) has declared a special 10% stock dividend payable on June 21, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2019. Cash will be issued in lieu of any fractional shares.

"With a steady stock price appreciation over the past several years, this stock dividend acknowledges our shareholders' loyalty and support as we continue our focus on the creation of long-term shareholder value," stated Eugene J. Draganosky, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About York Traditions Bank

York Traditions Bank, founded in 2002, is a state-chartered commercial bank with six branch offices located in York County, PA and a loan production office in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, PA. York Traditions Bank serves the retail banking, commercial banking, and residential lending needs of customers located throughout South Central Pennsylvania. Since its inception, the Bank has consistently grown with record net earnings of $4.1 million in 2018 and reported total assets of $489 million at March 31, 2019. For more information, visit ir.yorktraditionsbank.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Because of these risks and uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward looking statements. In addition, our past results of operations do not necessarily indicate our future results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE York Traditions Bank

