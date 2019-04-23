York Traditions Bank Reports 1st Quarter Earnings

YORK, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- York Traditions Bank (OTC Pink: YRKB) reported net income of $1,088,000, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $1,094,000, or 39 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. This represents a $6,000 decrease, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2018. Book value per common share stood at $18.32 at March 31, 2019.

"While first quarter 2019 earnings were even with the prior year, affected mainly by lower gains on the sale of residential mortgages, we are satisfied with our start to 2019," stated Eugene J. Draganosky, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Net interest income grew $403,000, or 11%, over last year's first quarter attributed primarily to commercial loan growth and a higher net interest margin. Annualized first quarter branch deposit growth of nearly 11%, closely mirroring year-over-year branch deposit performance, continues to provide necessary funding for earning asset generation. The recent moderation of long-term interest rates and a favorable local real estate market give us confidence for the remainder of 2019. Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets to total loans at 0.24% and minimal loan charge-offs in the first quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Selected Financial Data

Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Mar 31, 2018

Investment securities $ 61,991

$ 57,918

$ 56,084

Loans, net of unearned income

375,594



378,918



353,633

Total assets

488,753



482,918



447,953

Deposits

405,694



395,179



364,308

Borrowings

20,958



30,628



30,631

Subordinated debt

5,000



5,000



5,000

Shareholders' equity

51,874



50,080



45,884

Book value per common share $ 18.32

$ 17.93

$ 16.62

Allowance/loans

1.01%



0.99%



1.03%

Non-performing assets/total assets

0.24%



0.41%



0.64%

Tier 1 capital/average assets

10.72%



10.66%



10.61%

























Three months ended Mar 31,



Selected Operations Data

2019



2018







Interest income $ 5,471

$ 4,551







Interest expense

(1,342)



(825)







Net interest income

4,129



3,726







Provision for loan losses

(75)



(80)







Investment securities gains (losses)

(5)



(3)







Gains on sale of mortgages

770



1,028







Other income

391



310







Other expense

(3,878)



(3,635)







Income before income taxes

1,332



1,346







Income taxes

(244)



(252)







Net income $ 1,088

$ 1,094







Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.38

$ 0.39







Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.38

$ 0.39







Return on average assets

0.92%



1.01%







Return on average equity

8.58%



9.58%







Net interest margin

3.67%



3.61%







Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans

0.02%



0.00%









Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Because of these risks and uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward looking statements. In addition, our past results of operations do not necessarily indicate our future results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

