York Traditions Bank To Open Lancaster County Branch

YORK, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- York Traditions Bank (OTC Pink: YRKB) has announced plans to open the organization's first full-service branch in Lancaster County. Subject to customary regulatory approvals, the 3,600-square-foot office will be located at 1687 Oregon Pike and anticipates serving customers in the Fall of 2020.

"More than seventeen years ago, York Traditions Bank was strategically created to serve relationship-minded clients seeking financial solutions to satisfy their unique needs," said President and CEO Eugene Draganosky. "We believe that, in addition to responsiveness, service quality, and value, people want to trust and relate to their banks. Our commitment to a culture of service has endeared us to our existing communities served, and we are excited to share that same commitment as we build our relationships with the people and businesses of Lancaster."

The branch will be highly visible from Route 30, easily accessible from Oregon Pike, and situated across the street from the bustling Lancaster Shopping Center. This convenient location will serve our existing business and individual clients located in Lancaster County while providing a home to welcome many new relationships. The bank signed the Oregon Pike property lease on January 24, 2020, and renovations will begin during the second quarter.

A talented team of associates will support the office, including commercial, retail, and residential mortgage professionals dedicated to and engaged in the Lancaster community. The bank is forming the local team to be led by a senior market executive who will report directly to Draganosky. The retail branch will be supported by universal bankers who are professionals with the expertise to serve varied customer needs, including transactions, account openings, and loan processing. This approach provides the opportunity to build comprehensive customer relationships.

"We are incredibly excited to be joining the vibrant Lancaster community," notes Founder and Chairman Michael Kochenour. "It is rich in history, arts, and culture while providing vast economic opportunities. Even though the names of our towns and cities throughout our markets are different, we all share remarkably similar values connected by a common love for the places we call home. This expansion is one more step towards our strategic vision to be the bank of choice for our target markets."

ABOUT YORK TRADITIONS BANK

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, York Traditions Bank operates six full-service branch offices located in York and Hanover, as well as a loan production office in Camp Hill. With assets of $540 million and more than 140 associates, the bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The bank is the leading provider of residential mortgages in York County and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about York Traditions Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of York Traditions Bank.

York Traditions Bank cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the bank's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and York Traditions Bank makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

