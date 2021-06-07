York Utility Services Donates Equipment and Crews to Support Opening the Off The Street Club's Camp Mathieu

The OTSC serves more than 3,000 kids in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, West Garfield Park where crime, gangs and drugs are a daily threat. The OTSC is a place where kids living in the neighborhood have a safe place to learn, laugh and play without worry. It is a place where kids can truly find hope.

They offer several afterschool programs, tutoring and mentorship opportunities for all the kids that pass through its doors. Off-site, they run a number of programs throughout the Chicago land area, including its summer camp, Camp Mathieu in Wheaton, IL. For more information, visit https://www.offthestreetclub.com/

"On behalf of the OTSC, thank you for helping us make a positive difference in the lives of our kids," said Arnett Morris, Executive Director. "With your help, the kids can trade a summer of dodging violence, drugs and gang activity with all the positive summer camp activities that help shape a young adult."

York Utility Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Chicago, IL focused on service-oriented underground and electrical construction. For information, visit https://www.yorkutilityservices.com/

"As a Veteran Owned Small Business, service to the community is part of the company's DNA," said Michael Carney, founder of York Utility Services. "We are honored to partner with the OTSC to help them open the Camp in time for the kids to enjoy a wonderful summer."

The OTSC is still soliciting donations for the #SaveOurSummer campaign. Recognizing the challenges for kids in the West Garfield Park are, the OTSC provides a safe and memorable summer for 1000 deserving boy and girls every year. For every $500 donated, one child who bravely said no to gangs and drugs, will be sent to camp. After all, hope grows stronger in fresh air and sunshine. So do kids. To donate, visit https://www.offthestreetclub.com/#donation-form

SOURCE The Off the Street Club (OTSC)

