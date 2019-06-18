Yorkshire Housing and PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company to Partner on Dynamics 365 Implementation

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yorkshire Housing (YH) and PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company are pleased to announce their partnership to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365-based solutions. The new system will make it easier for customers to do business with YH and provide the right foundations for growth.

YH is planning to deliver over 3,000 new homes by 2021 as part of its ambition that everyone has the opportunity to live in a quality home they can afford.

According to Michelle Gregg, Yorkshire Housing's Director of Business Transformation, it is a programme of huge strategic importance: "This is a big investment which will modernise Yorkshire Housing, make things easier for customers and lay the foundations for future growth and development of our services. It'll help us change the way we work and support us to go paperless.

"We completed a detailed procurement process and we're pleased to be working with PowerObjects. They're a leading global company which has a great track record working with others in the housing sector.

"They've developed a really good understanding of our organisation and how we want to change the way we work to make things better for staff and customers and will use this to deliver the technology we need."

The new technology supports Yorkshire Housing's let, sell and independence processes. This includes general tenancy management (tenant safety, ASB, complaints/claims), planned maintenance, asset management and more. The system will help YH put customers at the heart by offering better self service options and improved services. It will also support YH to be a more efficient business and create a single view of customers and properties, rather than having data on multiple systems.

The partnership with PowerObjects will help drive those critical objectives. "We really look forward to partnering with Yorkshire Housing by implementing an enterprise technology platform built on the Microsoft Cloud in combination with our own PowerProperty IP, that will enable the ambitions to modernise, grow and reduce cost by £7m," says Greg Harradence, Financial Services Business Development Director for PowerObjects.

The contract was signed in May and work has started this month.

About Yorkshire Housing

Yorkshire Housing is one of Yorkshire's largest social housing providers managing 18,000 affordable and social rent homes, with plans to build 3,000 more by 2021. It also provides a range of services to help people live independently in their own homes across the region. For more information visit: yorkshirehousing.co.uk.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' mission is to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

