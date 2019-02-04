Yorkshire Water invests $1.9M to deploy Blackline Safety connected gas detection in the United Kingdom

In the field and throughout facilities, Yorkshire Water personnel face the risk of environmental gas exposure to flammable, toxic and asphyxiating gases while delivering water services to over five million homes and a quarter of a million businesses. Under this order, Blackline will deliver its single and four-gas G7c detectors with integrated 3G wireless and a five-year G7 Insight service program. Blackline-provided services include cloud-hosted software with automated configuration management, regulatory compliance tools and location-enabled data analytics.

Phil Stubley, Contract Manager at Yorkshire Water said, "We are really excited to roll out the Blackline G7c product across Yorkshire Water through our newly awarded contract with Breathe Safety." Helen Keeling, Health and Safety Manager at Yorkshire Water added, "The Blackline G7c will replace our current fleet of monitors, and we are looking forward to the benefits and safety enhancements these new devices will bring as we develop a better understanding of our H 2 S issues," "From our market research, Blackline are real industry leaders and have completely redesigned the way we think about gas monitoring."

"To keep their field teams safe, Breathe Safety helped Yorkshire Water evaluate and approve the best safety monitoring technology available," said Adam Moodie, General Manager at Breathe Safety. "By deploying Blackline's G7c personal detector, Yorkshire Water will solve the regulatory compliance reporting challenge once and for all. With the G7 Insight program, it's easy to confirm that G7c devices are properly tested, calibrated and being used appropriately by personnel."

"Blackline's data analytics software provides Yorkshire Water with never-seen-before insights into their gas detection program," said Gavin Boorman, Managing Director at Blackline Safety Europe. "All data reported from employee-worn G7c gas monitors seamlessly uploads to the cloud-hosted Blackline Safety Network. Yorkshire Water can efficiently access and visualize data from every device in the field with help from over ten automatic reports. With a few clicks of their mouse, the Yorkshire health and safety team can see every calibration, plus they can map the location of every low-level gas reading in order to proactively plan appropriate actions."

Future-proofing their investment, Blackline clients can add a range of real-time services to their G7 Insight connected safety program:

Push-to-talk service that enables G7c detectors to operate as a walkie-talkie

Deployment of specialized gas detection sensors and the option for a built-in pump

Real-time alerting and emergency response management tools

Two-way voice calling with the live monitoring team

24/7 live monitoring by Blackline's Alarm Receiving Centre partners

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.blacklinesafety.com and follow Blackline Safety Europe on Twitter @blacklinesafety.

About Yorkshire Water: Through over 62,000 miles of pipework, Yorkshire Water provides 1.24 billion liters of drinking water every single day across one of England's biggest counties. Since privatization, Yorkshire Water has invested more than £20 billion in maintaining and improving water and waste water services and the environment. With over 3,500 personnel, we are committed to the safety and wellbeing of every employee in the workplace and actively seek progressive solutions that reduce the risk of our workforce.

About Breathe Safety: Since our inception, the Breathe Safety name has been synonymous with sustaining life in hazardous environments and providing a quality service to clients in a variety of industries. Providing a full spectrum of support services in the critical areas of confined space working and respiratory protective solutions, we have been involved with a range of equipment, including gas detectors and breathing apparatus to ATEX lighting and air movers, winches, tripods and harnesses. Hire, sales, service, calibration, training, consultancy and rescue are all among the services which we offer to clients, with the intention of providing a turnkey solution for this important area of safety.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.blacklinesafety.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



SOURCE Blackline Safety Corp.

Related Links

http://www.blacklinegps.com

