Yorktel and Caregility Wrap Up Frontline Healthcare Worker Recognition Program by Honoring One of Their Own

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a partnership that launched on September 4, 2020, with Chip Ganassi Racing and throughout the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, Yorktel and Caregility have used their respective sponsorship of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by former Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kurt Busch, as a platform to honor the incredible contributions frontline healthcare workers have made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each week throughout the series, an individual has been recognized by having their name placed on the passenger side of the car driven by Busch and had the opportunity to meet Busch virtually in a pre-race video conference. Individuals that have been recognized include:

Michelle Lemke, RN , Mary Washington Hospital

, Mary Washington Hospital Hannah Mack, RN , Cone Health

, Cone Health Amy Alexander, RN , Atrium Health

, Atrium Health Ann Dakunchak, RN , BSN, CNOR, Penn Medicine

, BSN, CNOR, Penn Medicine Ken Schultz, RN , Methodist Hospital

, Methodist Hospital DeAnne Haggins , Breast Cancer Survivor

, Breast Cancer Survivor Bernard Robinson , Northwell Health

As the final race approaches on Sunday, November 8, in Phoenix, Yorktel and Caregility have chosen to honor the memory of Lilly Wang, the much loved and admired wife of the company's founder, Dr. York Wang, and to raise awareness of and support for all those who have been impacted by ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"It has been a tremendous experience to have the chance to recognize all these individuals," commented Ron Gaboury, CEO of Yorktel and Caregility. "Each person represents the broader community of essential workers and private citizens across the nation that have worked tirelessly in the battle against the COVID-19 virus and breast cancer.

"This week we chose to bring the program to a close by honoring Lilly, and the brave fight she ultimately lost against ALS. We hope others will join us by reaching out to their local ALS Chapter to learn how they can help in the fight against this terrible disease," concluded Gaboury.

"It is our hope that one day ALS will be a disease of the past. But until that day comes, the ALS Association will relentlessly pursue its mission to help people living with ALS and to leave no stone unturned in the search for the cure of this progressive neurodegenerative disease," commented Kristen Cocoman, President and CEO, the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter. "We could not continue this fight without the support of organizations like Yorktel, who have contributed their time and funds to our mission. We are very appreciative of their support and look forward to a continued partnership in the search for a cure."

About Yorktel

For over 35 years, Yorktel (www.yorktel.com) has been a leader in helping enterprise, healthcare, education and public sector customers plan, navigate and successfully execute their digital workplace transformation initiatives. Our global team works with yours to ensure all aspects of these initiatives, including systems evaluations, network preparedness, technology assessments, change management planning, device and network management and monitoring have been addressed. We then design, integrate and manage the communication and collaboration solutions that enable your connected workforce. Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports thousands of access points of care systems across the US. From ambulatory/acute/ICU/post-acute care settings to virtual care operation centers to patients in the home, Caregility is helping transform patient care delivery. For more information, visit Caregility. www.caregility.com or Twitter: @caregility.

About the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter

As one of The ALS Association's leading chapters, The Greater New York Chapter serves people living with ALS and their families throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, and North & Central New Jersey. The Greater New York Chapter plays a major role in promoting The ALS Association's mission to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest. http://www.als-ny.org/

Contact:

Kelly McDermott

SVP of Marketing

703-505-3133

[email protected]

SOURCE Caregility