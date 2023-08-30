YorkTest Introduces Home Food Sensitivity Testing for Corporate Wellness Programs

News provided by

YorkTest

30 Aug, 2023, 06:58 ET

Home Testing Kits Available to Employees; No Subscription Fees or Long-term Contracts

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of Americans suffer from debilitating food sensitivities that can impact their work performance due to symptoms ranging from diarrhea, constipation and nausea to headaches, brain fog and fatigue. YorkTest has launched the first program enabling corporate benefits managers to integrate food sensitivity testing and associated nutritional consultations into their employee benefits package, providing a low-cost way of improving employee wellness, reducing absenteeism and improving productivity.

The company's new Premium Nutrition Program offers home-to-laboratory testing, on-site food sensitivity and allergy testing days, and lunch and learn webinars to support the business' overall health and wellness strategy. It leverages YorkTest's more than 40 years as a pioneer in home food sensitivity testing.  

Employees using YorkTest's food sensitivity kits receive color-coded results via a secure online portal within seven days, plus two 30-minute consultations with YorkTest's NANP-registered nutritional therapists. The initial consultation addresses the sensitivities identified by the test and recommends alternative foods to ensure that no key nutrients are missing. A follow-up discussion six weeks later monitors the effects of the dietary adjustments.

82% of YorkTest customers report improvement in their symptoms after following the nutrition program. For employers, these improvements can contribute to reduced costs from healthcare insurance claims, reduced absenteeism and overall job satisfaction.  

Employers also benefit from a program structure that features: 

  • No subscription fees or long-term contracts
  • Corporate kit discounts with multiple payment options
  • The ability to work with any existing benefits package

More information is available by emailing [email protected]  

About YorkTest  
YorkTest is a leading provider of at-home food sensitivity and food/environmental allergy tests and a pioneer in the field with more than 40 years in the market and over half a million tests processed in the last 20 years alone. All tests are performed in YorkTest's own laboratory with a unique identifier that ensures confidentiality as well as quality assurance procedures audited by independent authorities to ensure compliance with international regulations (ISO 13485:2016). For more information, visit https://www.yorktest.com/us/ 

SOURCE YorkTest

