Yorkville America Equities and Truth Social Funds Announce the Completion of the Acquisition of the Point Bridge America First ETF into the Truth Social Funds Family

Brings an Early America First-Themed ETF to the Truth Social Funds Platform Under Ticker: MAGA

SARASOTA, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yorkville America Equities, LLC, the sponsor and investment adviser for the Truth Social Funds, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the Point Bridge America First ETF into the Truth Social Funds suite. Effective today, the fund has been reorganized as the Truth Social America First ETF and will trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol MAGA.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Truth Social Funds platform — bringing the original America First ETF, launched in 2017 by Point Bridge Capital founder Hal Lambert, under the most comprehensive America First investment platform in the market. The fund's core philosophy remains steadfast: built on a fundamental belief in American strength, values, and opportunity. Point Bridge Capital will continue to serve as sub-adviser to the fund, with Hal Lambert continuing in his role as portfolio manager, ensuring complete continuity for existing and new shareholders and maintaining the America First investment thesis that has guided the fund since its inception.

The Truth Social America First ETF applies a rules-based screen to identify U.S.-listed companies whose employees and political action committees have historically directed campaign contributions primarily toward Republican candidates and causes. The fund is designed for investors who seek to align their investment portfolio with their conviction about American economic and political leadership.

The addition of MAGA to the Truth Social Funds family expands the suite to seven funds — joining the five index-tracking Truth Social ETFs and the Truth Social God Bless America ETF (YALL) — giving investors and financial advisors the most comprehensive platform of America First investment strategies available today.

"We are proud to welcome the Point Bridge America First ETF into the Truth Social Funds family," said Steve Neamtz, President, Yorkville America Equities. "Hal Lambert and the Point Bridge Capital organization have been pioneers in America First investing since 2017. Their conviction, their process, and their track record align completely with our values and objectives for this platform. We align with America First."

"Joining the Truth Social Funds family is the right next chapter for the America First ETF," said Hal Lambert, Founder and Portfolio Manager, Point Bridge Capital. "Yorkville America has built the most comprehensive America First investment platform in the market — and I am excited to bring our process and our conviction to an even larger audience of investors who share our belief in American economic leadership."

Fund Details at a Glance:

Ticker: MAGA

Full Name: Truth Social America First ETF

Listing Exchange: NYSE Arca

Expense Ratio: 0.72%

Management Style: Rules-based, index-tracking

Sub-Adviser: Point Bridge Capital — Hal Lambert, Founder and Portfolio Manager

Effective Date: June 12, 2026

About Yorkville America

Yorkville America, LLC, a Florida-based asset management firm, specializes in providing branded investment products centered around America First themed businesses. With extensive knowledge of capital markets and the securities industry, Yorkville America caters to the specific needs of its clients by offering tailored investment products. For more information, visit www.yorkvilleamerica.com.

About Yorkville America Equities

Yorkville America Equities is a registered investment adviser focused on developing America First strategies. The firm seeks to deliver client-focused solutions that support U.S.-based companies aligned with national priorities. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly notice filed or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in our Form ADV Part 2A, which can be found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/336431.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

About Truth Social Funds

The Truth Social Funds are a newly launched suite of America First-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors with exposure to U.S.-focused innovation, energy independence, national security, and domestic economic leadership. The ETFs are sponsored by Truth Social Funds and are advised by Yorkville America Equities. Learn more at www.truthsocialfunds.com.

About Point Bridge Capital

Point Bridge Capital is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based registered investment adviser founded by Hal Lambert in 2013. Point Bridge Capital pioneered America First investing with the launch of the original Point Bridge America First ETF — the first rules-based ETF designed to align investment portfolios with conviction about American economic and political leadership. Hal Lambert is a frequent commentator on Fox Business and CNBC. For more information, visit pointbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits, effects, timing, and completion of the acquisition, the future operations or performance of the Truth Social America First ETF, and the Trust's expectations regarding efficiencies, scale, or shareholder outcomes resulting from the transaction.

Important Disclosures

An investment in ETFs involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETFs. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the ETF, which should be considered carefully when making investment decisions. For a complete description of the ETFs' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any references to investment products or strategies are for descriptive purposes only.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus and, if applicable, a summary prospectus or statement of additional information contains this and other information and may be obtained from the issuer at www.truthsocialfunds.com/etfs or by phone (201) 985-8300. Please read these materials carefully before investing.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor of Truth Social ETFs. Yorkville America Equities LLC is the investment adviser of the Truth Social ETFs. Point Bridge Capital is the sub-adviser of the Truth Social America First ETF. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Yorkville America Equities LLC, Trump Media & Technology Group or Point Bridge Capital. YRKVL-5506081-07/26

SOURCE Yorkville America