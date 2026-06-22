Yorkville America Equities and Truth Social Funds Announce the Relaunch of the Truth Social God Bless America ETF (Ticker: YALL)

SARASOTA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yorkville America Equities LLC, the sponsor and investment adviser for the Truth Social Funds, today announced the official relaunch of the Truth Social God Bless America ETF (Ticker: YALL). The fund is the first actively managed fund in the suite.

The relaunch marks a strategic expansion of the Truth Social Funds suite, which is part of the Truth.Fi fintech brand from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT). While the fund has been rebranded, the core philosophy remains steadfast: the fund is built on a fundamental belief in American strength, values, and opportunity. The Truth Social God Bless America ETF continues to be managed by its founder, Adam Curran of Curran Financial Partners, ensuring complete continuity for existing and new shareholders and maintaining the America-First investment thesis that has guided the fund since its inception.

As the active management complement to the Truth Social Funds' index-tracking suite, YALL provides a seasoned, actively managed investment strategy with an established operating history for investing in companies that align with national priorities and domestic economic leadership.

"We are proud to welcome the God Bless America ETF into the Truth Social Funds family," said Steve Neamtz, CEO, Yorkville America Equities. "Adam Curran's America-First approach and proven track record align completely with our values and objectives for this platform."

"I'm incredibly proud to see the God Bless America ETF enter its next chapter with Yorkville America and the Truth Social Funds family," said Adam Curran, Portfolio Manager and Founder, Curran Financial Partners. "This fund was built on a belief in American strength, values, and opportunity — and it's exciting to align with partners who share and are expanding that vision."

Fund Details at a Glance:

Ticker: YALL

Listing Exchange: NYSE Arca

Expense Ratio: 0.65%

Distribution Frequency: Annual

Management Style: Active

About Yorkville America

Yorkville America is a Florida-based asset management firm, specializes in providing branded investment products centered around America First themed businesses. With extensive knowledge of capital markets and the securities industry, Yorkville America caters to the specific needs of its clients by offering tailored investment products. For more information, visit www.yorkvilleamerica.com.

About Yorkville America Equities

Yorkville America Equities LLC is a registered investment adviser focused on developing America First strategies. The firm seeks to deliver client-focused solutions that support U.S.-based companies aligned with national priorities. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly notice filed or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in our Form ADV Part 2A, which can be found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/336431.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

About Truth Social Funds

The Truth Social Funds are a newly launched suite of America First-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors with exposure to U.S.-focused innovation, energy independence, national security, and domestic economic leadership. The ETFs are sponsored by Truth Social Funds and are advised by Yorkville America Equities. Learn more at www.truthsocialfunds.com.

About Curran Financial Partners

Curran Financial Partners is an independent, South Carolina-based financial services firm concentrating in comprehensive retirement and wealth planning for individuals and families. With experience in investment management, tax strategy, estate planning, and risk management, Curran Financial Partners delivers integrated financial solutions designed to help clients pursue long-term confidence and financial clarity. For more information, visit curranfinancialpartners.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits, effects, timing, and completion of the acquisition, the future operations or performance of the God Bless America ETF, and the Trust's expectations regarding efficiencies, scale, or shareholder outcomes resulting from the transaction.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, market conditions, operational and regulatory risks, the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies, changes in investment performance, and other risks described in the God Bless America ETF prospectus and statement of additional information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and other applicable regulatory offering documents related to the God Bless America ETF contain this and other relevant information about the ETFs. For a free prospectus or a summary prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the fund, call (201) 985-8300 or visit www.truthsocialfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in ETFs involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETFs. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the ETF, which should be considered carefully when making investment decisions. For a complete description of the ETFs' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Disclaimer

Management Risk. The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on Curran's success or failure in implementing investment strategies for the Fund. Curran's investment approach relies on the accuracy of information from various sources (e.g., social media), which information may prove to be incorrect or incomplete. As a result, any decisions made in reliance thereon expose the Fund to potential risks that, in turn, may negatively impact the Fund's performance.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any references to investment products or strategies are for descriptive purposes only. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus and, if applicable, a summary prospectus or statement of additional information contain this and other information and may be obtained from the issuer at www.truthsocialfunds.com/etfs or by phone (201) 985-8300. Please read these materials carefully before investing.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor of Truth Social ETFs. Yorkville America Equities LLC is the investment adviser of the Truth Social ETFs and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC serves as the sub-adviser of the Truth Social ETFs. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Yorkville America Equities LLC, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC, Curran Financial Partners, and Trump Media & Technology Group. YRKVL-5485464-06/26

SOURCE Yorkville America