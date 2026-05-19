Yorkville America Targets More Compelling ETF Strategies, Transitions Product Development to the '40 Act

More flexible structures and broader investment strategies reflect the firm's commitment to America First investors

SARASOTA, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yorkville America Equities, LLC ("Yorkville America"), sponsor and investment adviser for the Truth Social Funds, today announced that it has proactively withdrawn its registration statements filed under the Securities Act of 1933 (''33 Act') related to certain planned ETF strategies. This decision reflects the firm's determination that offering increasingly more innovative investment strategies under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (''40 Act') represents the optimal path forward for Yorkville America and its investors.

The withdrawal of the '33 Act filings is a proactive strategic decision. Yorkville America initiated this process after determining the '40 Act framework provides a structure for delivering the differentiated, rules-based investment strategies the firm continues to develop for its growing investor base.

"After careful evaluation, the '40 Act structure allows us to bring more differentiated investment strategies to our investors that are not possible under the '33 Act framework. Our focus has always been on delivering the right strategies through the right structures. This is a forward-looking decision that reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible investment products to our growing base of America First investors. Yorkville America is not stepping back – we are stepping forward with a stronger product platform."

Steve Neamtz, President, Yorkville America

The '40 Act framework — the regulatory structure under which the existing Truth Social Funds suite operates — provides enhanced investor protections, greater operational flexibility, and access to a broader range of institutional distribution channels. By concentrating its product development efforts under this structure, Yorkville America is positioned to bring to market a more innovative and differentiated suite of ETF strategies that better serve the needs of financial advisors, institutions, and individual investors aligned with the America First investment thesis.

The '40 Act framework provides meaningful structural advantages for investors:

Enhanced Investor Protections – Independent board oversight, regular audits, and strict fiduciary standards

Broad Investor Accessibility – Available across all major brokerage platforms, retirement accounts, and advisor-managed portfolios

Tax Efficiency – In-kind creation and redemption mechanism generally minimizes capital gains distributions to shareholders - ETFs may offer tax efficiencies, but tax outcomes are not guaranteed. Capital gains distributions and other taxable events may occur, and investors should consult their tax advisor

Transparency and Disclosure – Comprehensive SEC disclosure requirements including regular portfolio reporting and prospectus filings

Established framework – Over 80 years governing U.S. investment companies – a structure investors, advisors, and institutions know and trust

Yorkville America remains fully committed to the continued growth and expansion of the Truth Social Funds suite, which currently comprises five NYSE-listed, rules-based ETFs targeting American defense and security, energy, next-generation technology, iconic American companies, and domestic real estate in high-growth states.

About Yorkville America

Yorkville America Equities LLC is a Florida-based registered investment adviser and the sponsor and investment adviser for the Truth Social Funds. Yorkville America specializes in providing rules-based, America First investment products for investors who believe in the strength, resilience, and long-term opportunity of the American economy. For more information, visit truthsocialfunds.com.

About the Truth Social Funds

The Truth Social Funds are a family of five NYSE-listed, rules-based, criteria-backed exchange-traded funds comprising securities with a Made in America focus spanning diverse industries. The Truth Social Funds are part of the Truth.Fi fintech brand from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT). For more information, including fund prospectuses, visit www.truthsocialfunds.com or call (201) 985-8300.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Yorkville America undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Truth Social Funds are exchange-traded funds. Before investing, carefully consider each fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You may obtain a prospectus at www.truthsocialfunds.com/etfs or by calling (201) 985-8300. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor of the Truth Social Funds. Yorkville America Equities LLC is the investment adviser of the Truth Social Funds. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Yorkville America Equities LLC.

SOURCE Yorkville America