Yosemite Madera Raises the Stakes for the Yosemite Adventure Contest with a Spectacular "Un-Bear-ably" Cute Prize!

OAKHURST, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yosemite Adventure Contest is back and better than ever! Embark on an epic journey along the Fossils to Falls Road Trip in Madera County and visit all ten amazing stops. Collect the free Welcoming Committee trading cards at each location, and send in a photo of your trading cards to enter to win a Yosemite Adventure Vacation! NEW for 2024, anyone who collects all 10 trading cards will receive the exclusive Welcoming Committee Plushie collection! Stop by the Visitor Center in Oakhurst (40343 Highway 41, Oakhurst, CA, 93644) to show off your trading cards or send a photo of your trading cards to Rhonda Salisbury, [email protected] or by text to (559) 658-0150 to receive the complete plushie collection by mail (USA only).

Meet this wild cast of characters along the Fossils to Falls Road Trip!

The Fossils to Falls Road Trip is a ten-stop itinerary highlighting Madera County's best attractions. At each location, guests are invited to collect a trading card from the Welcoming Committee for a chance to win a Yosemite National Park adventure vacation. Explore the stops of the Fossils to Falls Road Trip with Central Valley Today Show host Emily Erwin in this YouTube playlist .

Meet the Welcoming Committee!

Here's where to find each card along the Fossils to Falls Road Trip:

MR. MEAD is a saber-toothed cat who roamed the area 780,000 years ago at the Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County. Visit the Fossil Discovery Center in Chowchilla to pick up your Mr. Mead trading card.

HONEY is a honey bee that pollinates the fertile farmlands of Madera County. Enjoy a wine tasting and pick up Honey's trading card at one of the 10 amazing wineries in the Southern Yosemite Wine Region.

NUGGET is an ebony tarantula that finds gold in the abundant hills of Coarsegold. Find Nugget's trading card at the various shops in the Coarsegold Historic Village.

SIERRA is a local black bear who loves to shop, play, and explore the fun things to do in Oakhurst, the largest gateway town to Yosemite. Stop in the Oakhurst Visitors Center to pick up Sierra's trading card.

ART E. FOX is an endangered Sierra Nevada red fox. This colorful and sly fox's trading card is available at the Yosemite Gateway Art Center in Oakhurst.

BLake is Bass Lake's very own bald eagle who enjoys fishing, watching tourists, and soaring above the beautiful shores of the lake. BLake's trading card is available at The Pines Resort, The Forks Resort, and Miller's Landing on Bass Lake.

RANGER is the mule deer that roams North Fork for acorns, tasty shoots, and shrubs to snack on. Visit the Sierra Mono Museum and Cultural Center, South Fork Coffee Mill, or The Gnarly Carrot to pick up Ranger's trading card.

RICKY is the resident bandit raccoon at the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad. Ride the antique steam train around the mountain and pick up your Ricky trading card.

GALEN is the great horned owl that protects the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Explore the grove of giants and pick up Galen's trading card at the Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza. Galen's trading cards can be picked up from the Oakhurst Visitors Center when the Welcome Plaza is closed for the season.

SANDY the squirrel hangs out at the iconic Tunnel View, gathering nuts and chatting. You can pick up Sandy's trading card at the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Valley or Tenaya at Yosemite.

HOW IT WORKS

Collect two or more Welcoming Committee Trading Cards and enter for a chance to win! The Yosemite Adventure Vacation Package Includes:

2-night stay in the southern gateway of Yosemite National Park Gift cards for local dining and souvenirs AND your choice of one of these adventures:

Yosemite – All-Day Yosemite Tour for Two from Discover Yosemite Tours Extreme Sierra – ½ day Rock Climbing for Two with Southern Yosemite Mountain Guides OR Jeep Tour for up to 4 people with Yosemite Adventure Company Bass Lake – 4-hour Patio Boat Rental on Bass Lake (for the whole family) Family Fun – Train Ride for Two Adults and Two Children on the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad Wine Tasting – Free Tasting at Southern Yosemite Wineries, two bottles of local wine and Meet the Winemaker Experience.

Media Contact

Kate Holden

(559)-683-4636

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County