Yosemite's Beverly Lu, Ph.D. joins Ten63's Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten63 Therapeutics, a company combining generative AI and physics-based models to develop first- and best-in-class therapeutics with an internal pipeline focused on oncology, is pleased to announce its partnership with newly unveiled cancer-focused venture fund, Yosemite. Prior to launch, the Yosemite team co-led Ten63's oversubscribed Series A financing with Hatteras Venture Partners. Led by Reed Jobs, Yosemite is focused on making cancer non-lethal within our lifetime.

Dr. Beverly Lu, investor at Yosemite and board director at Ten63 Therapeutics.
In connection with the partnership, Yosemite's Dr. Beverly Lu joined the company's board of directors. Trained in both chemistry and immune-oncology at UC Berkeley, Caltech and Harvard, Dr. Lu's career spans nearly 2 decades of experience as an investor, scientist, global consultant and director at Yosemite, Emerson Collective, McKinsey and Amgen. "Dr. Lu brings a deep strategic and operational understanding of the biotech and pharma ecosystem to the company," said Chairman of Ten63's Board, Clay Thorp, General Partner of Hatteras Venture Partners.

"Ten63 and Yosemite are deeply aligned in a shared mission to revolutionize outcomes for cancer patients. Reed Jobs, Dr. Beverly Lu, and the entire team at Yosemite have been a massive value-add along our path to bringing life-altering, first-and best- in class therapies to cancer patients" said Dr. Marcel Frenkel, Ten63's CEO.

"AI technologies will likely revolutionize the way we have been doing drug discovery in the past decades, providing solutions to devasting diseases such as cancer. We believe the highly differentiated technology platform and team at TEN63 will help improve the lives of cancer patients" Dr. Lu said.

Dr. Lu serves on Ten63's board directors along with Dr. Frenkel, Clay Thorp, General Partner of Hatteras Venture Partners, Damien Petty, operating partner at Morpheus Ventures, and Dr. Steve Hall formerly from Lilly Ventures.

About Ten63 Therapeutics, Inc.

Ten63 is a Duke and TTIC spin-out headquartered in the Research Triangle in North Carolina, where it is currently expanding its chemistry and computational teams. Ten63 is leveraging its BEYOND computational platform for generative chemistry to develop first- and best-in-class therapeutics. The company is progressing an internal pipeline focused on oncology while pursuing select and strategic partnerships in multiple indications.

About Yosemite

Yosemite partners with leading researchers and innovative entrepreneurs working to make cancer non-lethal within our lifetime. The firm deploys capital from early non-profit grantees through late-stage companies to fund advancements across the oncology ecosystem aimed to meaningfully accelerate the technology, treatments, and standard of care to improve the lives of cancer patients.

Regulatory Note: The entirety of Yosemite's portfolio is not represented above, and no assumption should be made that an investment in a Yosemite portfolio company will be profitable. Although no compensation was provided to the portfolio company for its comments about Yosemite, positive statements could be incentivized due to a company's ongoing relationship with Yosemite. Past performance is not indicative of future results and this material should not be construed as a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities and may not be relied upon in connection with any related investment.

SOURCE Ten63 Therapeutics

