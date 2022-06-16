Yoshi accelerates expansion of mobility services with Lyft and Tesla hire

"Our mission is to make car ownership as frictionless as possible," said Bryan Frist , Yoshi's CEO & Co-Founder. "As we continue to introduce new and innovative services for car owners across the country, Jon brings tremendous experience to our team that will supercharge these efforts."

Miller joins Yoshi from Lyft where he served as chief of staff in the company's supply chain and business development department. During his time at Lyft, he managed an array of business verticals and key go-to-market initiatives. Prior to that he oversaw a sizable supply chain portfolio at Tesla. At Yoshi, Miller will lead mobility initiatives as the company continues to expand its scope of automotive services for consumer, corporate, and fleet customers.

"We operate at the intersection of massive industries going through unprecedented amounts of change," said Frist. "By pairing our weekly vehicle touchpoints with connected car telematics data, we are uniquely positioned to be our customers' trusted source for car care needs."

Yoshi's revenue has grown tenfold over the past two years and the company currently offers a dozen unique vehicle services to its customers across nine states - from re-fueling to car washes to battery replacements.

About Yoshi

Yoshi is a customer-centric last-mile delivery platform that is focused on car care services. The company provides gas delivery and car care services to wherever its customers are parked and has fully integrated with a number of connected car platforms, including General Motors' OnStar program. To date, Yoshi has raised more than $46 million with investments from GM Ventures, Bridgestone, and ExxonMobil. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y Combinator in Silicon Valley. Learn more about Yoshi online at - https://www.startyoshi.com/ - and on social media: LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , and Facebook . Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .

SOURCE Yoshi