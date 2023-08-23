Yoshi Mobility expands fleet solutions with RideKleen and Cox Automotive hire

New Head of Fleet Services will drive revenue growth and new product offerings for partners nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshi Mobility , the leading tech-enabled mobile car care company, announced today that Pratik Patel has joined the company as Head of Fleet Services. The announcement comes amidst the company's rapid growth and continued expansion of eco-friendly mobility solutions for car owners and fleets nationwide.

Pratik Patel, Yoshi Head of Fleet Services

"Pratik has over a decade of experience building and scaling innovative products and services in our space, from founding RideKleen in 2013 through its successful exit to Cox Automotive," said Bryan Frist , CEO and Co-Founder of Yoshi. "This deep expertise, with an eye towards sustainability, will further our shared mission to keep our customers moving in the safest, most efficient, and most planet-friendly way possible. He is a tremendous addition to the team."

Patel previously was the founder and CEO of RideKleen, an industry leader in sustainable mobile vehicle cleaning, as well as end-to-end fleet services and logistics. RideKleen was acquired by Cox Automotive in 2018, and Patel spent the next few years leading the business unit within the organization. At Yoshi, Patel will lead and build out fleet initiatives as the company continues to refine and expand its scope of mobility solutions for businesses across the country.

"We believe that people are what make a company great," said Frist. "By attracting top talent like Pratik, we will continue to deliver world-class service for our customers today, while also keeping an eye towards their future needs. Everything that we're building uniquely positions us to usher in the tidal waves of innovation that will transform the automotive sector of tomorrow including the connected car, autonomous technology, car share, and the transition to electric vehicles."

About Yoshi Mobility

Yoshi Mobility is a customer-centric last-mile delivery platform that is focused on car care services. The company provides gas delivery and car care services to wherever its customers are parked and has fully integrated with a number of connected car platforms, including General Motors' OnStar program. Yoshi Mobility investors include GM Ventures, Bridgestone, ExxonMobil, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y Combinator. To learn more about Yosh Mobility, please visit: https://www.yoshimobility.com . Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .

SOURCE Yoshi