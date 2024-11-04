Yoshi Mobility goes green, spins off fueling division

Mobility solutions leader sharpens focus on EV charging solutions, virtual vehicle inspections, and on-site preventative maintenance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Yoshi Mobility , the leading tech-enabled mobility solutions company, announced a strategic move to spin off its fuel division as part of its renewed commitment to sustainability and an electric future. The company has entered into a letter of intent agreeing to sell its fleet fueling operation to EZFill Holdings (NASDAQ: EZFL).

Originally founded as a direct-to-consumer, mobile fueling business, Yoshi Mobility has expanded and evolved since emerging in 2016 from Y-Combinator, the renowned Silicon Valley accelerator. The divestment will allow Yoshi Mobility to sharpen its focus on three innovative and rapidly growing service solutions: mobile vehicle charging for electric and autonomous fleets, virtual vehicle inspections for partners like Uber and Turo, and on-site preventative maintenance.

"Innovation is in our DNA and we are constantly iterating and improving on the solutions that we provide to our fleet partners nationwide," said Bryan Frist , Yoshi Mobility's CEO & Co-Founder. "By spinning off our fuel business and focusing all of our energy on solving hair-on-fire problems that fleet owners face, we are meeting the changing needs of enterprise customers while making the future of transportation safer, cleaner, and more sustainable."

The decision to divest from the traditional fueling division marks the latest step in Yoshi Mobility's start-up story and aligns with the company's long-term vision to reduce environmental impact and adapt to the growing demand for greener solutions in the automotive industry.

During the past year, Yoshi Mobility has brought its EV charging solutions to market with enterprise customers including major OEMs, autonomous vehicle companies, and rideshare operators across the country. Initial customers are large EV operators managing hundreds of light-duty vehicles requiring up to 1 megawatt of energy per day. Yoshi Mobility can deploy its service to U.S.-based customers within 10 days once under contract for service.

"We're committed to an EV future and believe that we are uniquely positioned to make it a reality," said Frist. "Our turn-key gap charging solution is already accelerating the adoption of EVs across the country for fleet operators who do not have an easy way to connect to the utility grid to charge their vehicles."

In addition to its commercially available gap charging product, Yoshi Mobility is developing a proprietary 240 kW fast-charger on wheels that offers fleet owners a truly emissions-free solution. As the first fully electric, zero-emission mobile charger in its class, Yoshi's fast-charger can provide one hundred miles of charge to a fleet vehicle in less than 10 minutes.

Looking ahead, Yoshi Mobility will continue to focus on building products that solve pain points of tomorrow.

"We've completed millions of vehicle services over the years and have an intimate understanding of the market and what the most pressing obstacles are," said Frist. "Our team's collective experience and expertise give us a winning edge as we take on what's next and continue to deliver high-value, innovative solutions that will advance mobility today and in the years ahead."

About Yoshi Mobility

Yoshi Mobility is a tech-enabled mobility services provider. The company has completed millions of vehicle services through its network of certified mobile technicians who provide both on-site and virtual services including EV charging, virtual inspections, and preventative maintenance. To date, Yoshi Mobility has raised more than $60 million with investments from General Motors Ventures, Bridgestone, and ExxonMobil. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y-Combinator in Silicon Valley. To learn more about Yoshi Mobility, please visit https://www.yoshimobility.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About EzFill

EzFill is a Miami-based, on-demand mobile fueling service that provides fuel delivery directly to consumers and businesses, eliminating the need for traditional gas stations. As one of the largest mobile fuel delivery platforms in the United States, EzFill focuses on convenience, safety, and efficiency for its users.

